Jonathan's PUBG Mobile ID, real name, tournament wins & more

The popularity of PUBG Mobile has been witnessing a gradual rise. This growth has facilitated an upsurge in the esports and content creation scenes. If you are an avid PUBG Mobile fan, then you must surely have heard the name JONATHAN.

Jonathan Amaral is a prominent figure in the Indian PUBG Mobile circuit and is considered one of the world's best players. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, real name, tournament wins and more..

Jonathan’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5112616229, and his in-game alias is TSMentJONATHAN. However, his present IGN is DoodhwalaOP.

Jonathan’s PUBG Mobile stats

His stats in squads

In the ongoing season, he has played 98 squad games and won 17 of them. He has also finished in the top ten 45 times. Jonathan has notched 649 kills with a very impressive K/D ratio of 6.62, which simply means that on an average, he has more than six and a half kills every match.

Jonathan's tiers in the ongoing season.

His achievements

He is an integral part of TSM-Entity, and has won several events with them. Here are a few of his achievements:

1st place at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split South Asia 2019.

1st place at the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. He individually had 27 kills in the finals of the PMIS and inflicted a total damage of 4,460.

2nd place at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020 South Asia League and Final.

6th place finish at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero.

His Device and layout

Jonathan uses the iPhone XR to play PUBG Mobile. He uses the two-thumb layout with gyroscope enabled. You can watch the video below to view his hand-cam.

His YouTube channel

He posted his first video in March 2019, and since then, has posted 215 videos. He currently has more than 1.36 million subscribers and over 100 million views combined.

You can check out his YouTube channel here.