Jose Canseco memes flood the internet as former Major Leaguer gets knocked out in 10 seconds

Former baseball star and renowned power hitter Jose Canseco is trending worldwide after being knocked out by a 22-year-old Barstool intern called "Billy Football."

The 56-year-old recently took on Billy Football in the main event of "Rough n Rowdy," an amateur boxing event organized by media company Barstool Sports.

After indulging in trash-talking on Twitter, expectations were high for Jose Canseco's comeback into the world of combat sports, only for it to fizzle out before it could even materialize into something worthwhile.

The former Major Leaguer, known for his phenomenal striking ability, found himself on the receiving end this time. A relentless charge by Billy Football early on into their bout struck him out early.

Soon after word got around that the Cuban-American had been knocked out in roughly ten seconds, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of memes. They poked fun at the home run king's disastrous return to combat sports.

Memes galore as Jose Canseco suffers devastating KO to "Billy Football"

While on paper, Jose Canseco clearly dominated his much younger opponent in height and weight, it was the latter who had the last laugh. The official description of the Rough n Rowdy event says, "the world's wildest amateur fighters with no defense, throwing haymakers," which was quite evident in the first 10 seconds of the bout.

Despite having minimal combat training experience, Billy Football's confidence was undoubtedly high heading into the bout. A few hours earlier, he had promised to shock Jose Canseco and the world. And boy, did he deliver!

Within ten seconds of their bout, the Havana native was sent to the floor after taking a flurry of blows from his sprightly, younger opponent, and he simply could not recover after that.

As he clutched his shoulder, Canseco cited a persistent shoulder injury from 3-4 months back as an apparent excuse.

With the former Oakland Athletics legend proving to be drastically out of touch upon returning to the squared circle, he soon became the subject of hilarious memes online:

Jose Canseco all-time scumbag move taking a fight when he knew he had a torn shoulder. Took the PPV bag, took a dive and rode off like the RAT he is. BOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 6, 2021

Billy Football beating the shit out of Jose Canseco #RnR13 pic.twitter.com/2ghL0hCQ70 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) February 6, 2021

As far as I'm concerned Jose Canseco suffered a double KO tonight



Billy Football started it and @NjTank99 finished it #RnR13 pic.twitter.com/EMWTKGjvmJ — All Day Pigskin (@AllDayPigskin) February 6, 2021

Imma tell my kids this was Jose Canseco vs Billy Football pic.twitter.com/dfRjarzyC1 — Brian Schelin (@B_Schelin) February 6, 2021

*everyone complaining about Jose Canseco*



Billy: pic.twitter.com/7SBtFziW9y — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) February 6, 2021

ALL MY HOMIES HATE JOSE CANSECO pic.twitter.com/p0fKcwlt0x — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) February 6, 2021

Jose Canseco training for this fight pic.twitter.com/fZEoENiGBO — Andrew (@AndrewGalvach21) February 6, 2021

Jose Canseco literally after one punch: pic.twitter.com/3ZVzgZwuYa — The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) February 6, 2021

Fixed it for ya pic.twitter.com/SR4aPA18cr — Thad McChad (@Thad_McChad) February 6, 2021

Nate Robinson taking notes of Jose Canseco’s fight pic.twitter.com/s0IXoJJcuv — The Menifesto (@Menifesto) February 6, 2021

As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, it appears that Jose Canseco's affinity towards picking feuds has proved costly.

Recently, he was in the news for calling out the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, and their dad Greg Paul.

Jose's daughter Josie is believed to be dating Logan Paul, and she recently condemned her father's embarrassing behavior of late.

Josie Canseco Says She Ripped Her Dad A New One For Beefing With Logan Paul https://t.co/kE5xU4uW2o — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2021

With his professional and personal life seemingly in turmoil, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jose Canseco as he recuperates from the after-effects of a KO at the hands of Billy Football.