Journalist who rated CyberPunk 2077 a 7 out of 10 harassed, issued death threats on Instagram

Recently, a journalist who criticized Cyberpunk 2077 and gave it an above-average rating received death threats and harassment messages online.

Kallie Plagge of GameStop recently posted a review of Cyberpunk 2077 and rated the game 7 out of 10. While she appreciated various aspects of the game, the journo found quite a few things that she did not like.

Kallie Plagge criticized the game’s main story and said it did not gel with the incessant number of unrelated side quests that the game demands players to complete. Regardless, the overall review, and the 7 out of 10 rating, saw the writer get death threats on Instagram.

7/10, Kallie Plagge rates Cyberpunk 2077 7 out of 10. I don't understand wtf she is talking about. She doesn't even a real gamer, she only plays Animal Crossing and Pokemon, She is the worst game reviewer I've ever seen. https://t.co/fItdQ2dq9M — Julian (@Einstanee) December 8, 2020

Journalist who criticized Cyberpunk 2077 gets death threats on social media

While most gamers on Twitter and Instagram made it a point to express their disagreement with the overall review, some sent death threats to the journalist. Quite a few people brought up her previous reviews and questioned them.

The issue was talked about by hundreds of gamers on Twitter as well. The thought was that her criticism of Cyberpunk 2077’s large open world did not make sense, and the game deserves a better overall rating.

Don't be a Kallie Plagge.



The lady who said pokemon was "7/10 too much water"



reviewed Cyberpunk with

"7/10 too many sidequests" — Allan Bah Humbug (@AllanEnraged) December 9, 2020

Her review on the game sounds like an ass review..... isn't she the same person who gave days gone a low review? — Arioe (@A_r_i_o_e) December 7, 2020

A few people brought up her past reviews, where she handed out controversial scores to other games. Others felt Kallie Plagge did not play the game as much as she should have before putting out the review.

Color me surprised that Kallie Plagge didnt even really play the game she scored and reviewed (Cyberpunk 2077). And Im supposed to believe these people that The Last of Us 2 is the GOAT? Gtfo. — Mugiwara no Weezy (@Weezypillar) December 8, 2020

Gamespot review by Kallie Plagge... beyond the fact she didn't do many, if any sidequests or other activities, then complained the world felt empty, shes the same "journalist" who said, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire had, "Too much water".https://t.co/PGTTluWSnJ — Max Tennyson (@muisoryp) December 8, 2020

Even if the side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 do not tie up too well with the main story and are too many, gamers argued that that is no indication of how good the overall game is.

Image via Kallie Plagge, Instagram

People on Instagram appeared a bit more antagonized, and some ended up issuing death threats to the writer. As seen in the above pictures, quite a few fans had problems with her review of Cyberpunk 2077. People also claimed that the entire “gaming world” was laughing at her!

It shows that gamers worldwide have rallied behind Cyberpunk 2077 despite the number of controversies involved. For now, the game has been received well by fans, and it will be interesting to see if it ends up fulfilling the vast expectations.