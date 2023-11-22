Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade tier list

The choice of sorcerers can make or break a player's journey in the intriguing domain of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, where curse energy reigns supreme. Since this game has been released, gamers can dive into it and play with over 15 different characters, each with their own set of talents and skills.

This article offers Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade's tier list, which classifies these fearsome ninjas based on their performance in-game.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade ninjas

S-tier

Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade (Image via Sumzap, Inc.)

Satoru Gojo: Towering over everyone else, Gojo's tremendous strength and diverse skills — along with Six Eyes and Limitless — make him the best character to use in this title.

Aoi Todo: Todo is a formidable force in the S Tier, renowned for his physical power and battle prowess.

Kento Nanami: Nanami's approach to combat is defined by precision and accuracy, helping him secure a place among the apex predators.

Yuji Itadori: The protagonist, Yuji Itadori, offers a perfect blend of strength, speed, and cursed energy manipulation.

A-tier

Maki Zenin (Image via Sumzap, Inc.)

Maki Zenin: Maki's agility and versatility make her a strategic powerhouse in the A-tier.

Ultimate Mechamaru: Mechamaru brings a unique element to the A-tier by combining technology and sorcery.

Megumi Fushiguro: A strategic sorcerer with shikigami summoning, Megumi firmly establishes himself as a skilled tactician.

Masamichi Yaga: The principal of Jujutsu Tech High School, Yaga possesses outstanding A-tier skills.

Toge Inumaki: Toge brings a distinct and valuable skill set to the table with his Cursed Speech.

B-Tier

Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade (Image via Sumzap, Inc.)

Noritoshi Kamo: Kamo's well-rounded qualities make him a dependable performer in a variety of scenarios in the B-tier.

Panda: This unit is capable of surprising opponents with impressive strength and agility. As such, he earns a place among the consistent performers.

Nobara Kugisaki: Nobara's hammer-and-nail technique makes him a reliable choice in the B-tier for both offense and defense.

Kaito Yuki: As a B-tier sorcerer in his early phases of growth, Kaito Yuki shows promise.

Mai Zenin: Mai is a well-balanced unit in the B-tier, displaying a blend of offense and strategic efficiency.

C-tier

Shoko in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade (Image via Sumzap, Inc.)

Saki Rindo: Saki Rindo is a newcomer in the game, starting in the C-tier and working her way up.

Shoko Ijichi: With his healing powers, Shoko Ijichi is an important support player in the C-tier during difficult engagements.

Momo Nishimiya: A rising star, Momo is a skilled sorcerer.

Kasumi Miwa: Kasumi Miwa finds herself in the C-tier for demonstrating the potential for growth.

Kiyotaka Ijichi: This unit needs a well-balanced squad to assist sorcerers.

This tier list will guide gamers in constructing a formidable team that strikes the correct balance of power, strategy, and potential in this title.

Whether they are in the S tier or C, each sorcerer makes a distinct contribution to the battlefield, delivering a fascinating and strategic gameplay experience for gamers in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.