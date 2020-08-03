Jules in Fortnite Season 3: Story of the infamous ‘Engineer’ and what she means for the storyline

We all know how Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 ended. Midas activated his Doomsday device to bring an end to the storm, and ended up converting it into a giant tsunami. This mistake led to the wholesome map changes that are still going on.

Jules — known as “The Engineer” — on the other hand, is one of the three new bosses that have been added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The items that you can obtain by knocking her out are the Mythic Drum gun, the Mythic Glider gun, and an Authority’s Vault keycard.

Regardless, many people believe that Midas and Jules are related. While in the past, sources have speculated that Jules is the daughter of Midas, others don’t think so.

Image Credits: youtube.com

Essentiallysports.com, for example, thinks that the two are siblings. Regardless, there has been no official confirmation, so we can only speculate. No matter how the two are related, it is for sure that Jules has a vital part to play in the future storyline of Fortnite.

Jules in Fortnite Season 3: How is she related to Midas?

As a user pointed it out on Reddit, the chances are that it was Jules who originally came up with the idea of the “Doomsday device.” There was a picture of Jules in Midas’ office, which proves that the two are former allies and somehow related to each other.

Image Credits: youtube.com

The user on Reddit further suggested that Jules might have grown disillusioned with Midas’ increasing cruelty, and left before completing the ‘Doomsday device’ and the ‘Cyclo skin’. The latter was released towards the end of last season, and has a half-complete arm.

Of course, this is all speculation, and may as well be untrue. However, it does make sense, considering that Midas was never portrayed as an ‘engineering genius’. Jules, on the other hand, is exactly that.

Advertisement

Image Credits: progameguides.com

Fortnite Season 3: What does the future hold for Jules?

The one thing for certain is that Jules is an essential part of the Fortnite storyline. She emerged after Midas’ plan went awry, and now controls all of the A.L.T.E.R. bases. Of course, just because Midas failed in his plan to bring an end to the storm does not mean that Jules will fail as well.

Image Credits: epicgames.com

We have already seen that she is an able engineer capable of creating the most intricate of devices, and in the future, we might know that it is due to Jules that Fortnite sees a lot of changes. Until then, you can watch the video below to take stock of how vital Jules can be to the future of the game.