Julius in Black Clover M: Official release date of the Wizard King and more

Julius in Black Clover M will arrive globally as a Christmas gift for fans. This game’s official X account teased his inclusion before confirming it with an official post on December 23, 2023. Needless to say, players can't wait to experience what this unit has to offer.

This article covers every detail about Julius in Black Clover M, a character that's been available on this title's advance server for quite a while.

When will Julius arrive in Black Clover M?

A recent official post has specified that December 25, 2023, will mark the global release of Julius in Black Clover M.

The highly regarded Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom holds a distinguished position in Black Clover's manga and anime lore. His formidable magical abilities and leadership qualities have left many impressed, making the gaming community all the more excited about his launch.

Julius in Black Clover M: Kit and skill analysis

Based on this character's gameplay on the advance server, Julius in Black Clover M will appear as a Blue unit, making him the perfect pick for HP and Crit Rate. These fighters are highly recommended for the early game in PVP formats as well as gear farming. Keeping such aspects in mind, pairing Julius with characters like Noelle (swimsuit) should be a great idea.

Below is an analysis of the skills of Julius in Black Clover M.

Skill 1: Accelerating Bullet

Julius uses his Time Magic quickly to transfer the magic bullets to the enemies’ side, dealing damage to a single foe. Accelerating Bullet also applies 5% Decreased Stamina on the enemy and 5% Increased Stamina on allies when it is registered as a Critical Hit.

Skill 2: Distorted Time

Julius will use his Time Magic to quickly appear in front of enemies while simultaneously exploding a magic orb to deal damage to them. This skill has a 50% chance of inflicting Time Stop on foes for two turns, providing a huge buff to allies in turn-based combat. Besides, this ability can grant increased SPD Lv.3 to self for one turn.

Skill 3: Chrono Stasis

This skill restrains one enemy with "Chrono Stasis" and fires magic bullets at them, dealing immense damage. This stuns the foe for one turn and also applies 20% Decreased Stamina on the enemy. You can also gain an extra turn after killing an adversary with this skill.

Skill 4: Combined Attack

Julius in Black Clover M will pair up with your partner to perform a combined attack with this skill, inflicting immense damage on enemies. If you have a buff, foes will be hit with 30% extra damage. Besides, it also applies 10% Decreased Stamina to the enemy.

Save up your currencies to buy his banner this holiday and get an amazing Christmas gift for yourself. Follow our other game-related guides to improve in this title.