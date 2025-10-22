Jurassic World Evolution 3 review: Probably the most fun I've had in a management sim

Jurassic World Evolution 3 needed to shine the most on two counts for me: being a dinosaur game and being a management sim game. Rest assured, the latest installment in the series does so thoroughly on both aspects. This is probably the most fun I have had in a management sim in recent times.

If you are on the fence, a veteran from Jurassic World Evolution 2, or a fan of the film series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 will feel familiar, exciting, and well worth the purchase.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 hits almost every note right

JWE3's gameplay holds true

The Career Mode (Image via Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 3's gameplay continues to polish the series' general gameplay loop, and it is better than ever. The basics remain the same: you are given control of a park where you will house dinosaurs. You will need to make sure they are properly housed in correct, comfortable environments. You will also need to ensure that the guests are comfortable and have no complaints to continue churning in profit.

The availability of nuanced mechanics like contracts (activating limited-time objectives, completing which gives added bonuses), expeditions (sending scientists to dig sites to get fossils and other valuables), and genetic tinkering (through research consistently adds to the gameplay loop). Terraforming tools provide you with more freedom than ever.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 does an excellent job of building upon the gameplay basics and adding various complexities to differentiate it from other management sims. From catering to both dinosaurs' and guests' needs to how your park is planned and laid out, you have to constantly juggle between various chores, and missing out on one leads to a slippery slope.

Tackling various issues (Image via Frontier Developments)

All these features mesh together well to ensure that the gameplay loop does not come across as boring or drawn out. In the hours I spent trying out Jurassic World Evolution 3, I did not for once feel tired of doing the same thing again and again. There was always something or the other that required my attention as I tried to stabilize and grow a park (inclement weather, aberrant dinosaur behavior, dissatisfied guests, or profits taking a nosedive). There are also quicktime events that would prompt you to make choices, like your fossils getting stuck at customs after an expedition, and you either having to pay extra or selling it to a third party and taking a popularity hit.

Once you have ensured that the dinosaurs in the exhibits are comfortable with their requirements met, you will also have to work on creating a safe and thriving environment for your guests to move around in. Not only do you need the money to build up profit, but the economics is intricately tied up with the park's safety and the guests' satisfaction. Wider paths, properly calibrated amenities, and well-placed emergency shelters go a long way. You will particularly do good to get a grip on the heatmap option to figure out various metrics for your park and identify problem areas for different filters.

The heatmap in Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Image via Frontier Developments)

If you are new to the series, Jurassic World Evolution 3's Campaign Mode is the perfect starting point. Cabot Finch is back, along with a host of other characters and the ever-present Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, to help you learn the ropes and build/repair parks. You go from the Montana Badlands (right where Jurassic Park was digging for fossils) to Hawaii, Las Vegas, cities in Asia, and more. While the dialogue can feel a little stiff at times, it does not affect the player's immersion too much.

Multiple sites to cater to (Image via Frontier Developments)

As you traverse around the globe, figuring out how to sustain dinosaurs, breeding pairs, and rearing juveniles, and creating successful parks, you will also have to contend with the troubles caused by Extinction Now!, an activist group that wants you to stop helping dinosaurs adjust. While the campaign mode does play the role of a tutorial (especially in the first several missions), it does not feel slow or unnecessary, and is not reduced to merely being a crutch for beginners.

Any discussion of the gameplay will be incomplete without discussing Jurassic World Evolution 3's sandbox mode. This specific mode is what makes or breaks any management sim, in my opinion, and Frontier Developments' latest offering does not take a step in the wrong direction with it. While the complexities and various structures available to you may feel a tad overwhelming, you can take the game at your own pace. It does not take long to set up a rudimentary park and watch it function as intended. Once you get the hang of the nitty-gritty, you are only limited by your imagination.

Jurassic World Evolution series continues to enthrall with its visuals

JWS3 visuals (Image via Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 nails its visuals in bringing the dinosaurs and the surrounding environment to life. It is a treat to watch these creatures in their glory, and the developers have continued with their excellent job from JWE2 in making the dinosaurs as life-like as possible in their behavioral antics. The first time you release a dinosaur from a hatchery, watch a juvenile appear from a nest, or roam around an exhibit armed with the photo mode, you can not help to take note of how beautiful Jurassic World Evolution 3 is.

As you spend a few hours in the game, you will notice that the visual detailing is not only focused on the dinosaurs but on all other elements available in the park. Even when you take control of a vehicle and zoom around your park, the visual splendor holds true.

Furthermore, the game is optimized really well, whether playing on PC or consoles. I have had no troubles on my PS5 (did I mention the game is a dream to play on controllers?), and have not heard of large-scale complaints from others either. Credit must be given to the developers for ensuring that their game not only looks gorgeous but also plays well.

In Conclusion: Life, order, and chaos

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Rating (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is a solid offering for a series that keeps enthralling the Jurassic Park fans year after year. It's difficult to find anything wrong with the game (my only little qualm was with the dialogues being how they are), and that's not for a lack of trying. The developers have created a title that meaningfully builds on what their predecessors offered, while adding new and improved mechanics to better the player experience. JWS3 aims to make players find a balance in helping life find a way and restoring order when chaos inevitably arrives. And, all in all, it does a remarkable job at that.

I am excited to see what the future roadmap looks like for Jurassic World Evolution 3. Any complaints regarding the creature roster will surely be addressed with periodic paid DLCs (similar to the earlier games). For now, I am itching to dive back into the game and push my management skills to their limits.

Reviewed on : PS5 (Code provided by Frontier Developments)

: PS5 (Code provided by Frontier Developments) Platform(s) : PS5, WIndows, Xbox Series X/S

: PS5, WIndows, Xbox Series X/S Developer(s) : Frontier Developments

: Frontier Developments Publisher(s) : Frontier Developments

: Frontier Developments Release date: October 21, 2025

