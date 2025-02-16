Kapih: A mythical 2D platformer inspired by Indian folklore set to launch soon

Taking inspiration from popular Indian folklore, and one of India's greatest epics, Kapih is an upcoming 2D platformer that is set to release soon. It is developed by 88 Games, and is also their debut title. 88 Games is the newly started game development unit of 88 Pictures, a leading VFX studio.

Even though Kapih's release date hasn't been revealed yet, the good news is that it will be available to play on all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What will Kapih be about?

As encouraged by the honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, Kapih is an Indian title developed and designed by 88 Games, which aims to create a strong global presence in the world of gaming and technology. The game's art design is inspired by popular art forms of India, like Kalamkari, Warli, Madhubani, and Thanjavur.

Bindu will act as the perfect companion during your journey in Kapih (Image via 88 Games)

The word 'Kapih' originates from Sanskrit. When translated to English, Kapih stands for 'Monkey.' The game draws inspiration from Ramayana, a folklore that featured India's traditions as well as cultures in an excellent manner. Paying tribute to one of the oldest languages in the world, Kapih will be using Sanskrit as the audio language to make the experience even more immersive and relatable for Indian players.

Game modes that will be featured in Kapih

Kapih's developers have made sure that it does not feel too retro either. The title will be featuring a perfect blend of modern concepts as well. For the most part, Kapih will be a run-n-gun action title. However, there will be some other modes as well which will include "horizontal shoot-'em-up sequences and vehicle-based sections."

To make things more fun, it will also feature a two player co-op mode where gamers will have the liberty to choose either Vaanar or his friend Bindu and start an epic adventure.

Milind D. Shinde, Founder and CEO of 88 Games, believes:

"Kapih is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of our culture, our stories, and the extraordinary in the ordinary. Through Kapih, we wanted to create an experience that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable—a journey that not only entertains but also sparks a sense of pride in our heritage."

"For us at 88 Games, this is a defining step toward our vision of bringing Indian narratives to the forefront of global gaming. We’re honoured to share this heartfelt adventure with the world and hope it resonates with players in meaningful ways."

