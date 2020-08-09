PUBG Mobile has a variety of weapons in its comprehensive arsenal. Snipers are the most preferred weapons for long-range combat. They usually inflict severe damage and have a low bullet drop.

In this article, we compare Kar98 and AWM, which are two of the most popular sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile.

Which is the better PUBG Mobile sniper rifle: Kar98k or AWM?

Kar98k

PUBG Mobile Kar98k Gun

Hit Damage: 79; Initial Bullet Speed: 760 m/s; Reload Duration: 4.00s; Ammo Type: 7.62mm; Magazine Size: 5

The Kar98k is a bolt-action sniper rifle, which is available as a standard spawn weapon. It has 79 hit damage and uses the 7.62mm ammo type. The gun is one of the hardest-hitting sniper rifles in the game and nearly knocks down the enemy.

The significant drawbacks of using Kar98k are its long reload time and bolt action animation timings. This increases the time taken between shots to 1.9 seconds. Its low bullet speed also makes the weapon hard to use for long ranges and when the enemy is moving.

The Kar98k can equip a fair amount of attachments, including Muzzle-like Compensator, Flash Hider, and Suppressor. It can use Sights like 2x Aimpoint Scope and others.

AWM

PUBG Mobile AWM gun

Hit Damage: 105; Initial Bullet Speed: 945 m/s; Reload Duration: 4.60s; Ammo Type:.300 Magnum; Magazine Size: 5

The AWM is the most powerful gun in PUBG Mobile. It is a drop exclusive weapon and the rarest to procure in the game. The sniper has a hit damage of 105 and uses the special .300 Magnum ammo type.

It is so powerful that body shots with AWM prove to be fatal for enemy players equipped with level 3 vests, and headshots result in an instant knockdown. Two of the significant disadvantages of AWM are the long reload time and unique ammo.

The AWM can use several attachments, including Magazines like Extended Mag, Extended QuickDraw Mag, and QuickDraw Mag.

It also uses Muzzle‎s like Compensator, Flash Hider, and Suppressor. AWM also accepts Sights of up to 8x and stocks‎ like Cheek Pad.

Conclusion

The Kar98k offers decent damage without the risk of drop hunting. It is reliable but also lacks the damage to land one-shot finishing blows. The AWM pays for the risk of acquiring it. It gives one-shot kills; and is faster and more accurate than the Kar98k.

The AWM requires players to be efficient with the limited ammo, but instills fear in the enemy with its powerful sound and damage. The Kar98k is for the players who don’t want to risk going in for drops but still want an excellent sniper to serve them throughout the game.

Overall, the AWM is a better sniper rifle if it is in the right hands.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.