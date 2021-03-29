Karl Jacobs and Sapnap's surprise meet-up breaks the internet

Minecraft YouTubers and members of the Dream SMP, Karl Jacobs and Sapnap, recently made waves when the two finally met in person. Sapnap and Karl Jacobs' popularity has been soaring through the roof since 2020.

With potential meetups out of the question during the pandemic, fans have been excitedly waiting for the day that the Dream SMP members could meet in real life. The two met each other at Karl Jacobs' house and even hung out for a while.

Karl Jacobs and Sapnap's IRL meet-up sends fans into a frenzy

Posting a singular picture of them on Twitter captioned, "Popping off :]" Karl Jacobs sent his entire community into a tizzy. The tweet has around 280k likes at the time of writing, with fans extremely hyped about the IRL meet-up.

Here are some reactions to the tweet:

BRB LEMME SCREAM IN MY PILLOW — :/ (@Ananeedshelpluv) March 28, 2021

WOOHOO! TWO OF MY FAVORITE DREAM SMPERS MEETING UP! THIS IS POGCHAMP! — yosh fan (@gameryoshi181) March 28, 2021

SCREAMING — ariel 😔✌🏻 (@ArielMode) March 28, 2021

Sapnap himself, among fellow content creators and friends of the duo, reacted to the announcement as well:

So handsome — Sapnap (@sapnap) March 28, 2021

Nice poster



Secret of Mana was a godly game — Zack (@Asmongold) March 28, 2021

Why does Sapnap look like that — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 28, 2021

THE WEDDING IS CANCELLED — Quackity (@Quackity) March 28, 2021

NO WAY! — George (@GeorgeNotFound) March 28, 2021

After teasing their meetup on Twitter, the duo then hopped on to stream a brief session of Minecraft on Karl Jacobs' Twitch channel. Sapnap rampaged through the old house that he and Callahan used to live in before Karl Jacobs joined the server.

The two streamers had an incredibly successful stream with over 400k subscribers in an extremely short span.

After Karl Jacobs and Quackity's meetup in December 2020, Sapnap and Karl Jacobs' IRL meetup was hotly anticipated, and the Minecraft duo have finally delivered. Fans are still coming to terms with this development and will be hoping that this meet-up is the first of many.

