Top 5 Kart racers on PC that you should try out

Kart racing games have become a popular and beloved genre known for their colorful graphics, wacky characters, and fast-paced, action-packed gameplay. These games offer Karts, compact, quick, and agile vehicles used in the game. For anyone looking for fun, fast-paced and entertaining gameplay, these games are worth trying.

We will look into the top five Kart racers on PC that are worth trying out.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed and four other Kart racers on PC that you should try out

5) Beach Buggy Racing 2

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is a racing game that offers local and online multiplayer modes and includes a wide range of race types and modes, such as time trials and elimination races. There are a variety of environments in Beach Buggy Racing 2, including beaches, volcanoes, and historic sites. New characters from Dr. Torque, Rez, and McSkelly were introduced in Beach Buggy Racing 2 who weren't in the first game.

Numerous special power-ups in this game can be used to your advantage in races. Other racers can be hit with a boxing glove, slowed down by a frozen ray, or lifted off the track by a tornado using these power-ups.

4) Garfield Kart - Furious Racing

Garfield Kart - Furious Racing is a fun and exciting game in which you can pick from several characters from the Garfield universe, including Odie, Jon, and Garfield.

Garfield Kart- Furious Racing has many distinct environments, including city streets, beaches, and even an Egyptian pyramid. The game features a range of special power-ups that may be used to your advantage during races, such as a spring that will launch you into the air and a lasagna boost that will surge speed.

All ages can enjoy playing the family-friendly video game, Furious Racing. Both children and adults can enjoy it because of its accessible gameplay and beautiful visuals.

3) F1 Race Stars

F1 Race Stars is based on Formula One racing, where you can play actual Formula One drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel. The game includes fantasy circuits based on the actual Formula One racetrack but has been altered to include jumps, loops, and other unique features. The tracks are made to be challenging and entertaining, with lots of room for acrobatics and tricks.

In F1 Race Stars, players can use several special power-ups to their advantage in races. Some special power-ups are speed boosts, oil slicks, and a giant hammer that can throw other racers off the track.

Although the game is underrated, it is worth checking out for fans of the genre or the Formula One series and racing games.

2) Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is a sequel to Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing, upgraded with numerous unique features. This game has transformed cars that can shift from a car to a boat or even a plane, depending on the track and terrain, in contrast to other games where you are limited to one type of vehicle.

An extensive roster of characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series and other Sega franchises may be found in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. This includes well-known characters like Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles and those from different games like AiAi from Super Monkey Ball and B.D. Joe from Crazy Taxi.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is worth trying out for its fun gameplay, variety of modes and tracks, and unique transformation vehicles.

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a fan's favorite game that offers online multiplayer in which they can compete against gamers worldwide. It introduced a new Smart Steering feature to help players stay on the right path and avoid obstacles. This function is fantastic for more recent or less seasoned players who might find the game challenging.

The 200cc option is the fastest mode available in the game and presents an exciting difficulty requiring quick reactions and excellent control. Renegade Roundup and Bob-omb Blast are two new modes in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's updated Battle Mode. Several DLC packs are included with the game, expanding the game's cast of characters, karts, and tracks.

Characters like Isabelle from Animal Crossing and Link from The Legend of Zelda series are featured in the DLC.

From classic titles like Mario to more recent games like Beach Buggy Racing 2 and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Kart racing games continue to develop and offer players new and exciting features.

So if you're looking for a fun and entertaining racing game that is easy to pick up and play, check out some of the excellent kart racing games available on PC. With its colorful worlds, fast-paced gameplay, and unique features, you will find a game providing hours of excitement and entertainment.

