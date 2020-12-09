Keanu Reeves has a message for those who are trying to play CyberPunk 2077 early

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available to preload right now, but there's a fun little message from Keanu Reeves, a.k.a Johnny Silverhand, for those who try to play the game early.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most awaited games of the year. Despite facing numerous delays in the launch, the game is finally here, and will be available on the 10th of December, 2020.

Johnny Silverhand's message for early Cyberpunk 2077 players

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is available for preload right now, there are many players who are logging into the game to play it. However, those who've purchased the game from GOG, which also happens to be a retail platform used by CD Projekt, get a nice little easter egg.

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame : u/jmendo02)

They're greeted by a screen featuring the waste dump where V is left for dead, with a line from Johnny saying, "Go back to sleep, Samurai. It's not December 10th yet!"

This is somewhat of a relief for everyone, because given the delays, another one would have surely made the crowd go bonkers. Someone even said that CD Projekt missed the opportunity to use the famous yellow screen to display this message.

Now, seeing another message of a delay would definitely cause a lot of heartache. Obviously, however, Reddit being Reddit, there are users who still believe that the game can be delayed.

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame)

Despite all the delays though, the game has built a lot of hype around it and the community sincerely hopes that it will live up to it's hype, and give players the what they expected from the game in the first place.

To sum it all up, the entire global community is excited to finally get their hands on the game. People are all the more excited for this because Keanu Reeves is featured in the game as Johnny Silverhand. His exact role in the game is still unknown, but he does play an important part as the guide to V in Cyberpunk 2077.