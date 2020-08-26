Daniel Keem, better known as Keemstar, is an American YouTuber and streamer. He's best known for the videos he posts on his YouTube channel, DramaAlert. A majority of the videos are about various social interactions in the online entertainment industry.

As you might have heard, Keemstar has been involved in a long-standing feud with notable content creator and streamer Pokimane. In May 2020, he called Pokimane "fake" and "pathetic", saying she only pretended to be single so that "sad, lonely" guys continue to donate to her stream.

Image Credits: dexerto

Regardless, Pokimane is not the only content creator that Keemstar has had a beef with. Recently, he called YouTuber Jake Lucky, whose channel Esports Talk has around 285k subscribers, an “industry plant”. Since then, Jake has responded to the comments.

Keemstar accuses Esports Talk host 'Jake Lucky' of being an industry plant

In the reaction video, Jake talks about Keemstar’s accomplishments, and says that he respects everything that the DramaAlert host has accomplished.

During a recent podcast, Keemstar invited prominent personalities such as FaZe Banks, Nadeshot, and HECZ. However, he began talking about Jake Lucky, and insulted him by calling him an "industry plant", among other, more explicit names.

This was far from the first time Keemstar has alleged such a thing. He posted the following tweet at the start of the month. In the podcast, Keemstar accused Jake of receiving money to post biased and dishonest views about various gaming-related topics and issues.

Jake Lucky = Industry Plant — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 10, 2020

In response, Jake said that although in some past debates he has criticized Keemstar and other personalities like Nadeshot (real name: Matthew Haag), he has always tried to be unbiased, and does not want to bring up past issues. The YouTuber further said that Keemstar has been immature in many of his outbursts, and if people want to side with him despite the heinous nature of the insults, it's up to them.

Further, Jake formally announced that he is not an industry plant and has been making YouTube content for years. He went on to laud Nadeshot for taking his side and having his back against Keemstar, and said that he was disappointed that others didn't feel the need to stand up to Keem.

(Image Credits: Jake Lucky, Twitter)

Jake talked about FaZe Banks and HECZ, saying that even if in the past he has criticized some aspects of their actions, he respects them, and has always tried to be honest and unbiased. Finally, Jake said that he's always open to a debate with "structured arguments", but simply cannot resort to calling people names. Conversely, he did not want to talk about the insults Keemstar levied at him, although he admitted that they did affect him negatively.

In conclusion, many streamers have indicated, including Lucky, that Keemstar has crossed the line on many occasions and has a tendency to not give structured arguments to support his reportedly outrageous claims. This incident is another to add to the list. You can watch the entire video that sparked the debate below.