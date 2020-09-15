Daniel Keem, aka Keemstar, is an American YouTuber and commentator who is best known for posting content on his channel DramaAlert. He is no stranger to controversies and is known as one of the most outspoken content creators on the internet. Most famously, Keem has been involved in a long-standing feud with popular streamer Pokimane.

He has also been accused of using racial slurs. Moreover, Keemstar was found celebrating the news of a fellow YouTuber who had terminal cancer, and said that he could wait to report on his death. Both of these incidents led to apologies. And finally, was also accused of body-shaming internet personality Erika Costell.

Notable YouTuber Keemstar (Image Credits: youtube.fandom.com)

Regardless, this article deals with a very recent incident that has left quite a few content creators surprised. Among them was YouTuber Jake Lucky, who posted a video explaining exactly what the YouTuber attempted to do.

Keemstar allegedly offers 'fake job' to esports commentator, DM(s) leaked

Well, the incident involves MegamanTV, an esports commentator and occasional gamer who streams games such as Valorant, CS: GO, and Hearthstone. Like quite a few other content creators, he isn't too fond of Keemstar, and posted the following tweet in reply to his video defending LeafyIsHere, a fellow streamer.

Naturally this parasite, cut from the same cloth as Leafy, would say this. I hope you BOTH get gone. You both suck and the world would be better off if you didn't have a platform either. https://t.co/1FAVOHGnEV — MegamanTV (@MegamanTV) September 12, 2020

It is well-known that Leafy was recently banned from both YouTube and Twitch, and according to Megaman, Keemstar should be next. Instead of responding to him straight away, the latter decided to try a unique tactic. He texted Megaman and decided to offer him a job that did not exist!

Keemstar is such a nice human being



Sees mean tweet about him, offers the guy a fake job, only in hope that he deletes the tweet



LOL smile https://t.co/wsiIl6Bn8o — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 12, 2020

While Megaman was undoubtedly interested, he wanted to know why Keemstar would choose somebody like him, who had only recently spoken ill of the YouTuber. He also told Keemstar that there are quite a few capable YouTuber commentators who haven't recently criticized him.

Seeing this, Keemstar decided to drop the act and revealed the truth. There was no such job, and he only wanted to see whether Megaman would be willing to work with him. Keemstar suggested that he expected his colleague to delete the tweet and accept the job.

Megaman also quoted the popular personality as saying, "Every man must have a code", and ended up posting the conversation on his Twitter wall!

Quite a few content creators were left surprised, and wondered why the 38-year old would be out trying such gimmicks on fellow content creators.

You can watch Jake Lucky’s video on the matter below: