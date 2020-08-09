Keemstar lashes out on Pokimane's simps for not defending her during her worst time

A few days ago, we saw Pokimane posting an elaborate tweet in which she announced that she was taking a month-long hiatus. In the post, she also wrote that she hadn't been able to do things that she loved for quite some time due to the worldwide pandemic. Further, she hasn't quite taken a break for almost six years, and thought that she deserved one.

The timing of the break seems logical, considering the criticism that Pokimane and her fan-base have received over the past few months. The most notable incident was perhaps when she seemed to encourage her fans to post negative feedback on another content creator's videos. Popular YouTuber, ItsAGundam, had posted a video mocking Pokimane's fans, which initially led to the situation.

As a result, Keemstar publicly criticized her and posted the following tweet.

Further, he went on to call her fake and pathetic, and accused her of pretending not to have a boyfriend, so that sad and lonely boys can keep on donating money to her.

Of course, this was not the end of it all, and now Keemstar has criticized her fans, as well.

Keemstar criticizes Pokimane's fans for not defending her during her worst time

At the end of July, we saw Keemstar seemingly rating Pokimane via a Twitter post.

Pokimane



As you can see, he gave her a mere 2 out of 10, and as one would expect, her fans were quick to come to her aide.

Pokimane's fans called him edgy, misogynistic, and criticized his intentions. Since then, more and more content creators have come forward and criticized Pokimane, while gaming fans, in general, are tired of all the drama. On August 6th, Keemstar somehow got his hands upon a list of words that Pokimane had banned on her Discord.

He also jokes that he has had a Moderator of Pokimane's Discord on his payroll for months. The same day, Pokimane posted the message telling her fans about the month-long hiatus.

Regardless, Keemstar recently posted a clip criticizing Pokimane's fans, and not her. As you can see in the video below, he thinks that Pokimane's fans are hypocritical and fake.

With most of the gaming community coming out to criticize her, her fans haven't been as passionate, and are hiding away despite the streamer having her worst time. You can watch the entire clip in the video below.