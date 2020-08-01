Kelly character in Free Fire: All you need to know

In a way, characters have become a vital part of Free Fire, and the game currently offers over 30 such outfits, each with a unique ability. These characters certainly enhance the gameplay to some extent, and help players in getting Booyah. They usually also provide users with a slight advantage over those who do not have any characters.

In this article, we discuss the Kelly character, its ability and how players can obtain it in Free Fire.

All you need to know about Kelly character in Free Fire

Kelly is one of the most exceptional characters that players can obtain in the game. It's ability is Dash, which increases the sprinting speed by 1%. There are eight levels to the character, and at the maximum one, the sprinting speed increases by 6%.

This ability increases the pace of movement, aiding users in reaching a specific location quicker. Also, two character sets for Kelly are available – Race Set and Training Set.

Kelly is the first Awakened character in Free Fire, and players can use items called Awaken Shards to awaken her. She gains a new ability – Deadly Velocity – when awakened.

How to purchase Kelly in Free Fire?

Players can purchase the character for 199 diamonds or 2000 coins.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the store icon present on the left side of the screen, on the main menu.

Press on the store icon

Step 2: The in-game store opens, and players would have to then click on the character tab.

Step 3: Scroll down and find the Kelly character.

Kelly in the in-game store

Step 4: Press on the purchase button. A pop-up appears, and players have to select the in-game currency they want to use.

Step 5: Once selected, the character will get added to the players' loadout.