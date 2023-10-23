Keyd Stars vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 highlights

The first two Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket playoffs witnessed Shopify Rebellion, Evil Geniuses, TSM, and 9Pandas getting eliminated from the tournament. Additionally, nouns will square off against Gaimin Gladiators in TI12 Lower Bracket Round 3. The reigning champions, Tundra, also suffered an upset as they dropped to the Lower Bracket.

The third Lower Bracket Round 1 series had Keyd Stars locking horns with BetBoom Team. The South Americans were eliminated from The International 2023 by the CIS team. Scroll ahead to learn more about this matchup's drafts, highlights, and insights.

BetBoom Team clean-sweeps Keyd Stars 2-0, advances to Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2

First game between Keyd Stars and BetBoom Team

BetBoom's heroes dominated the entire game, amassing a total of 29 kills compared to Keyd Stars' six. Their lineup and teamfight synergy was more than enough to defeat the South Americans in the first Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 1 game.

Keyd Stars (Radiant):

Luna - Costabile

Ember Spirit - 4nalog

Bristleback - fcr

Skywrath Mage - Kingrd

Clockwerk - KJ

BetBoom Team (Dire):

Terrorblade - Nightfall

Storm Spirit - gpk~

Dawnbreaker - pure~

Keeper of the Light - Save-

Treant Protector - TorontoTokyo

Luna's lane started off good as Costabile eliminated Dawnbreaker and got some gold. After this, both the teams started to get equal amount of kills and were constantly engaging in fights.

Storm Spirit jumped on Bristleback near Radiant's Ancient Camp, and Dawnbreaker with Solar Guardian finished off the tanky BB. Then BetBoom went on to eliminate three of Keyd Stars' players and started to get a gold lead.

Terrorblade outfarmed Luna at this point, and BetBoom's heroes started hunting down Keyd Stars. However, despite this setback, the latter got the Aegis on the Bristleback. However, he was killed twice at the hands of the Terrorblade's Eye of Skadi and Storm Spirit's magical damage.

Luna, equipped with Manta Style, Black King Bar, and Crystalys, joined the next teamfight but perished along with her team, with the Clockwerk being the sole survivor. Everything was going bad for Keyd Stars; BetBoom just kept pushing and secured the mid racks with ease.

Both teams then contested for the Aegis at Dire's Roshan Pit, but regrettably, Keyd Stars lost the fight, resulting in Luna's demise once again. BetBoom obtained the Aegis for Terrorblade, and proceeded to destroy Radiant's buildings. Following this, another teamfight broke out. Keyd Stars lost all their heroes and tapped out. Hence, they lost their first Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 game.

Second game between Keyd Stars and BetBoom Team

The second Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket saw BetBoom draft Luna on their side, who went on to demolish Naga Siren on Keyd's side. Both the teams had equally aggressive lineups and were engaging teamfights from the early game.

Keyd Stars (Radiant):

Naga Siren - Costabile

Pangolier - 4nalog

Keeper of the Light - fcr

Nature's Prophet - Kingrd

Clockwerk - KJ

BetBoom Team (Dire):

Luna - Nightfall

Invoker - gpk~

Dawnbreaker - pure~

Dark Willow - Save-

Treant Protector - TorontoTokyo

Both rosters were at each other's throats from the early minutes into the game. They had equal amount of kills and their carries were slowly garnering good farm. However, Nightfall joined his team, picked off Clockwerk and Treant Protector, and then secured the Aegis.

Naga Siren focused on farming and mostly avoided teamfights. TorontoTokyo strategically warded key areas inside the Radiant jungle, establishing full vision control. With this momentum, BetBoom aggressively pushed and claimed the mid racks while Luna's Aegis remained intact.

TorontoTokyo after winning the series (Image via BetBoom/Twitter)

That said, Luna outfarmed the Naga and was fat with BKB, Satanic, Butterfly, and Manta Style. Keyd Stars couldn't fight BetBoom at this point as the latter were always grouped up together. Costabile's Naga Siren got eliminated by BetBoom's heroes in Dire's top jungle.

Luna secured the Aegis for the second time and unleashed tremendous physical damage on Radiant's base. BetBoom once again eliminated Naga Siren, this time with Pangolier, and secured mega creeps with ease. Eventually, they went on to hit the Radiant's Ancient and knocked Keyd Stars out of Dota 2 The International 2023.

BetBoom Team qualified to Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2 and will face Talon Esports.