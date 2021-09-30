Killzone Complete Collection leaked for PlayStation 5 and PC

According to a recently leaked image, Killzone the Complete Collection might be headed over to PlayStation 5 and PC in late 2022.

Killzone is PlayStation’s flagship first-person shooter franchise, developed by Guerrilla Games. Originally developed as an answer to Halo, Killzone soon found its footing and established itself as one of the best twin-stick first-person shooters. The franchise was put on ice as Shadow Fall failed to meet Sony’s expectations and Guerrilla started the development of Horizon Zero Dawn.

According to a recent leak over on 4chan, the mainline Killzone series might be receiving a remaster treatment and headed over to PC alongside Sony’s latest generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5.

Killzone the Complete Collection might be released late next year

The Killzone series consists of four mainline entries and two handheld spin-offs, for the PSP and PS Vita. According to a recent image posted over on 4chan, the four mainline entries of the franchise might be getting a remaster collection for PlayStation 5 and PC, via both Steam and Epic Games Store.

While no official source has confirmed the leak, considering Sony’s latest actions, it might be real. Recently PlayStation has shown interest in bringing older titles, such as Days Gone and Guerrilla’s own Horizon Zero Dawn, over on PC, both of which have gained dedicated fandom on the platform.

Furthermore, Sony also recently announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, a remastered collection of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Life and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, for PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!



Read more: UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC!Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!Read more: bit.ly/2X8CnfK UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC!



Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!



Read more: bit.ly/2X8CnfK https://t.co/NaadF8Hkwo

It was also recently reported that Guerrilla Games is currently hiring for an unannounced multiplayer title, which could very well be the iconic multiplayer mode of Killzone.

According to the leak, Killzone the Complete Collection includes remasted versions of,

Killzone

Killzone 2

Killzone 3

Killzone Shadow Fall

Also Read

While PlayStation's first-party games are always top-notch, the publisher has infamously abandoned several classic franchises. The only exceptions are the God of War and Ratchet & Clank, both of which have had a noticeable overhaul.

It would certainly be amazing for Killzone to return, however, at the moment there aren’t any credible sources confirming the leak, as such this could very well be fake.

Edited by Rohit Mishra