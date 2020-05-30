Kim Chang-han: The CEO of the PUBG Corporation

A still from the Game Awards 2017 Enter caption

PUBG has been a sensation amongst the gaming community all around the world. There has been substantial growth in the fan base of the game, due to the constant updates and features that developers provide.

The game has outlasted all other games of the battle royale genre, and developers have worked hard to make this one of the best games on many different platforms.

The game was developed by Bluehole Studios, led by their CEO Kim Chang-han.

Who is Kim Chang-han?

Kim Chang-han along with Brendan Greene on the 1st anniversary of the game

CH Kim or Kim Chang-han is the Chief Executive Officer of the PUBG Corporation. He is also one of the developers and publishers of PUBG.

Kim Chang-han's early career

Kim's journey in the gaming industry began in July 2000. After eight years of work at local game studios like Nextplay, he moved to Ginno Games, which later became Bluehole Ginno Games, to take the roles of CTO (Chief Technology Officer) and producer.

Development of PUBG

PUBG PC

Along with Brendan Greene, Kim took on the development of PUBG with a small team of 30 in the early stages of 2016. They wanted to make a game in the battle royale genre, which wasn’t as famous as it is now back then.

In September 2017, Bluehole Ginno Games was renamed as the PUBG Corporation, with Kim as its Chief Executive Officer. Their hard work led to the release of the game in December 2017. The game was an instant hit and attracted a lot of popularity to the battle royale genre.

Advertisement

Later, the game was released for the other gaming platforms like Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia and mobile.

Kim is largely responsible for the massive success of the battle royale game. PUBG was awarded The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game in the year 2017.