Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All stats explained

The recently released RPG title, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, features a long list of stats that you need to understand properly if you want to excel in the game. These include basic stats like Strength, Agility, Stamina, etc., as well as some complicated ones like Speech and Conspicuousness.

You can improve these stats through using them more frequently. You can check them at any point during the gameplay by pressing P on the keyboard and opening Players tab. You can select various perks to level up your stats via the Players tab.

That said, let's take a look at all the stats available in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

List of all stats available in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Strength is further divided into various categories (Image via Deep Silver)

Here are all the stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Strength

Agility

Vitality

Speech

Stamina

Health

Energy

Nourishment

Charisma

Conspicuousness

Visibility

Noise

Speed

Persuasion

Coercion

Impression

Domination

Presence

Intimidation

How all these stats work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Strength

This one is simple. Strength directly indicates how strong your character is when it comes to physical altercations. If you have high strength, you stamina will deplete slowly as well, leading to more powerful attacks. More strength will allow you to carry heavier load without impacting your movement speed as well. It can be increased via combat.

With every additional level of strength that you gain, your inventory capacity also increases by 4. Similarly, if your opponent has higher strength, it will be much more difficult to win combats against them. Mentioned below is how strength is featured in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Hard-Working Lad- If you carry a body, the weight will be counted as half resulting in less stamina depletion.

Train Hard, Fight Easy- Reduces the required strength for weapons by 2 units. If you have higher strength than a weapon actually requires, the damage from that weapon will also increase. Similarly, lower strength will reduce the damage accordingly.

Pack Mule- Increases carrying capacity by 12 pounds.

Wrestler- Higher strength during combats as your attacks will be significantly faster.

Tight Grip- Increases your capabilities of killing enemies in stealth mode.

Strong as a Bull- Decreases your carrying capacity by 20 pounds.

Vanguard- You will spend 30 percent less stamina during shield blocks.

Grand slam- Damage of all melee weapons increases by 5%.

Trasher- Charged attacks will deal 5% more damage.

Strong Arm- During fully charged attacks, stamina will recover slowly.

Grand Slam 2- Damage of all melee weapons increases by 5%.

Heracles- Every 5 additional levels of Strength will increase Charisma by 1.

Agility

Agility simply determines how fast you can move in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If you have a good enough agility, you can dodge attacks, and then counter attack fast enough to turn the tides of a fight. It can be increased via various activities and training sessions like practising archery.

Another way to boost your agility is by surviving combat. Increased agility will help you a ton in executing combat as well. Just like strength, every NPC has various levels of Agility as well:

Deft Hands- The required agility for weapons will be lower for you by 2 units. Higher agility will result in lesser consumption of stamina as well.

Featherweight- Fall damage reduces by 30%.

Deft Hand 2- Required agility for weapons reduces by 5.

Dominant Hand- Using one-handed weapons without shield will cost 20% less stamina. Similarly, blocking attacks will require less stamina as well.

Nimble Stance- Dodging will cost 40% less stamina.

Ranger Man- You will receive a bonus for stamina recovery after sprinting for 10 seconds in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Creeping Phantom- Increases movement speed while sneaking by 15%.

Totentanz- Rewards you with 15% weapon attack bonus when you perform a perfect dodge.

Finesse- Slashing damage of all melee weapons increase by 5%.

Viper- Piercing damage of melee weapons increases by 5 percent.

Creeping Phantom 2- Movement speed increases by 35% while sneaking.

Finesse 2- Slashing damage of all melee weapons increase by an additional 5%.

Viper 2- Piercing damage of melee weapons increases by an additional 5 percent.

Vitality

Vitality is further divided into 13 sub-categories (Image via Deep Silver)

Vitality determines how long a character lives as well as how long a character can run. Vitality can be boosted by clearing obstacles and surviving combat. Increased Vitality will result in less wounding during combat and faster recovery as well.

Mentioned below are the various Vitality stats that are featured in NPCs:

Ascetic- Nourishment decreases by 30 percent.

Thick Blooded- Bleed will reduce significantly.

Balanced Diet- If you don't overeat or get drunk for 3 days, your stamina recovers 20% faster, and you will gain 10% more experience.

Creative Soul- Energy replenishes while doing Alchemy, Sharpening, Blacksmithing, and playing Dice.

Next to Godliness- You will get 10 points of health when washing at a tub or taking a bath in a bathhouse.

Well Dressed- Your clothes and body will get dirtier 20 percent slower than usual.

Hermes' Haste- 20% increase in speed while sprinting.

Marathon Runner- 20% slower stamina consumption while sprinting.

Red Mist- You get a +3 bonus to strength and agility when your health is below 25 health points. Stamina also regenerates 4X faster.

Revenant- Health regenerates up to 50 health points.

Diehard- You will be able to survive wounds that can normally be fatal and recovery gets 25% faster.

Never Surrender- You receive a 25% bonus to armor when your health is below 25 points during combat.

Revenant 2- Health recovers up to 75 health points.

Speech

Speech determines a character's ability to get out of a confrontation or a difficult situation. Using Speech, you can also disarm your opponents and avoid combats. Sub-categories in Speech are as follows:

Polished Wares-You will gain 10% more money when selling weapons, armor and clothing if it is in good condition.

Silver Tongue- When haggling, you will get +4 speech bonus during negotiations.

Artisan- You will get a 10% discount while purchasing weapons, clothing, and armor.

Jack of All Trades- Players will get double experience.

Adept of the Mystic Arts- You can buy and sell herbs, books, and other items at a 10 percent discount.

Hustler- You will gain Stealth and Thievery experience as it gets easier to sell stolen goods.

Battle Cry- When using Battle Cry while combats, you will deal 10% more damage.

Final Offer- You will get one last chance while haggling a merchant.

Battle Cry 2- Using Battle Cry while combats, you will deal 15% more damage.

Partner in Crime- Stolen goods can be sold without fear of detection.

What are Derived Stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Derived stats are secondary attributes that depends on your character's primary stats and other equipments. Derived Stats from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are mentioned below:

Charisma

Charisma in the game represents the character's skills in impressing people. Your clothing, armor and how well-maintained you are directly impacts your Charisma level in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Make sure to maintain your hygiene, change your clothes from time to time, and to visit a bathhouse regularly to maintain your Charisma levels.

Conspicuousness

Conspicuousness represents how long it will take others to recognize you. If you have lower Conspicuousness, it will take longer time for NPCs to notice you.

Visibility

This one is really simple. The more Visibility you have, the easier it will be for players to track you. Lower Visibility, on the other hand, will mean that you will be harder to spot in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Noise

Sneaking past your opponents and stealth combats is an essential part of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, you need to make sure to not make much noise during this. The louder your noise level is, the more chances there are for you to get traced by your opponents.

Speed

This simply means how fast or how slow your character walks or runs. It is directly impacted by your agility levels as well. Wearing heavy armor or carrying heavier loads can slow down your speed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Dialogue Stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are multiple dialogue stats available in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Persuasion

During conversation, your Persuasion skills can impact the outcome many times. If you have high Persuasion skills, it will help you avoid confrontations.

Coercion

Coercion is another metric when it comes to Speech. This influences your Speech level and your Charisma as well in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Impression

If you manage to create a good impression, it will also help you a lot during conversations.

Domination

If you are more dominating during a conversation with other NPCs, it will also help you convince others.

Presence

Presence and status depends on your armor and weapons in the game. Moreover, your presence is also determined on other factors such as how physically fit you are, and your strength, agility, and vitality.

Intimidation

Using your appearance and weapons, you can intimidate people and get what you want during conversations easily. This stat depends on your armor, weapon stack, and other aspects of physical appearance.

For more guides on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

