Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All Twitch drops and how to get them

If you're playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and want to grab some exclusive Twitch drops, you're in luck. All drops for the game offer players 10 unique equipment pieces, each enhancing Henry’s look and combat skills. By simply watching eligible Twitch streams, you can unlock these rewards and claim them in-game.

Let’s dive into the full list of drops, how to get them, and upcoming time-limited rewards.

Full list of Twitch drops & unlock times in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Henry and Hans from the Laboratores main quest in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Watching streams with Twitch drops enabled will gradually unlock the following items:

Lords of Skalitz Caparison – Instantly unlocked after linking accounts

– Instantly unlocked after linking accounts Warhorse Waffenrock – 30 minutes watched

– 30 minutes watched Brigandine Sleeves – 60 minutes watched

– 60 minutes watched Warhorse Gauntlets – 90 minutes watched

– 90 minutes watched Brigandine Leggings – 120 minutes watched

– 120 minutes watched Warhorse Boots – 150 minutes watched

– 150 minutes watched Warhorse Caparison – 180 minutes watched

– 180 minutes watched Warhorse Shield – 210 minutes watched

– 210 minutes watched Warhorse Bascinet – 240 minutes watched

– 240 minutes watched Warhorse Pourpoint – 270 minutes watched

Beyond the current Warhorse Armour set, Warhorse Studios has confirmed two new Twitch drops events:

Cutpurse Armour Set – Available February 11-17

– Available Flowered Wreath – Available February 18-24

These time-limited items in Twitch drops will replace the existing Warhorse set, so be sure to claim your rewards before they’re gone!

How to claim Twitch drops in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Getting these rewards takes no time and is easy too. Just go through the process below:

1) Link your accounts

In the in-game menu, open "DLCs and Extras."

Select "PROS account."

Scan the QR code or just visit the provided link to enter or log in to your PROS account.

2) Connect PROS to Twitch

Use this link to connect your Twitch account to your PROS account.

Log in to the Twitch account, then authorize the link.

3) Watch eligible streams

Catch any Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stream with Drops Enabled on Twitch. You can watch actively or leave the stream running in the background.

Track your progress in the Twitch Inventory section.

4) Claim your rewards in-game

Once you hit the required watch time, claim your rewards from Twitch. Your gear will appear in your shared stash after completing the "Laboratores" main quest.

