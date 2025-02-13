Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings explained

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, your choices and actions have serious consequences, especially when it comes to the game's multiple endings. From the lands around Trosky Castle to the bustling city of Kuttenberg, every decision he made led him to this defining moment. KCD2 endings are what determines Henry’s fate, his legacy, and what those he lost will think of him in the afterlife.

Here’s a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings guide to help you understand the consequences of your actions, what determines the best possible ending, and how to ensure Henry leaves behind a legacy worth remembering.

Note: This guide contains major spoilers for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, including key plot points, character fates, and outcomes.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings – How your choices shape the finale

The Judgment Day finale and the role of your choices in KCD2 endings

A stil from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings (Image via Deep Silver)

The campaign's last mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 — Judgment Day — finds Henry arriving at Suchdol, where the defenders are barely holding on. With Hanush and Radzig taking charge, Henry joins the battle to drive back the attackers, winning the day. Celebrations start after the battle, and Henry is instructed to meet Radzig outside town. That's when things change.

As Henry stands in the midst of the carnage, looking out over the battlefield, the spirits of his parents materialize. They have come to judge — not as lost spirits, but as the voice of his conscience, weighing all that he has done on his journey. Their words are not hollow; they are the voice of Henry's actions, the lives he has saved or ended, and the decisions that made him who he is.

Though the sequence is the same in all endings, what his parents tell him, how they approve of him, and the ultimate tone of the game are all dependent upon the choices Henry made.

What determines the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 ending for Henry

Henry from the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's CGI trailer (Image via Deep Silver)

The best choice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings isn’t just about getting praise; it’s about Henry proving he lived up to his parents' values. To achieve this, several key decisions must align with the idea of righteousness, honor, and mercy.

Semine’s fate: Did you side with Lord Semine, ensuring his survival, or did you let the town burn in cold blood? Maleshov’s destruction: Did you stop the Dry Devil from torching innocent lives, or did you let chaos reign? Von Aulitz’s death: Did you execute him like a vengeful killer, or did you walk away and let nature take its course? Brabant’s life: Did you spare him despite his crimes, or did you cut him down without mercy? Your crimes: Were you a noble warrior, or did you indulge in banditry, stealing, and plundering from those weaker than you? Your regret: Did you show remorse for your sins or did you justify them without a second thought?

It’s not just about doing the “good” thing. If you’ve stolen too much, killed recklessly, or acted dishonorably throughout the game, even sparing your enemies won’t be enough. Henry’s parents will acknowledge his victories, but they won’t ignore the stains on his soul.

Breaking down the major choices in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings

1) The Semine Dilemma – A town’s fate in your hands

During Necessary Evil main quest, Henry is caught between Hashek, Von Bergow’s lieutenant, and Lord Semine. If you take Hashek’s side, Semine and his people are slaughtered. If you side with Semine, he and his son escape, but the town is still burned down as a cover-up.

To avoid a tragic fate, the only real solution is discovering Olda Semine’s involvement with bandits early on and keeping it from Von Bergow. This prevents the raid entirely, allowing Semine’s people to live. If you let the raid happen but choose to help Semine, you must also let Hans Capon do the talking afterward — if you speak out about killing Hashek, Henry is executed on the spot.

2) Maleshov’s fall – A test of Leadership

During the Dancing with the Devil quest, Jan Zizka orders Henry and his allies to infiltrate the Maleshov Fortress. The Dry Devil suggests burning the village as a distraction, an act that would kill innocent people. You can either agree, making infiltration easier but losing your morality, or challenge the Dry Devil to a duel, taking command yourself.

Choosing the latter makes the mission tougher but ensures no innocent blood is spilled.

3) Von Aulitz – To kill or not to kill

In Reckoning quest, Henry sneaks into the Praguer’s camp to steal horses and escape with Samuel. In the village tavern, Markvart von Aulitz is dying. How you handle him dictates your morality:

Walk away and let him die naturally — this is the best option.

Give him a "dignified" death by stabbing him while he stands — less cruel but still unnecessary.

Execute him in cold blood while he’s sitting — this is the darkest path.

If you never enter the tavern, von Aulitz dies offscreen, but you miss an achievement.

4) Brabant’s fate – A test of mercy

Samuel is at Brabant’s mercy in a barn, tortured and near death. After defeating Brabant in combat, you can:

Spare him : He calls for help, making the escape harder.

: He calls for help, making the escape harder. Kill him: A swift execution prevents him from raising the alarm.

If you want Henry to get the best ending, Brabant should live, even though it complicates your escape.

Love and legacy – Who does Henry end up with?

Rosa from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry has multiple romantic options, but only three — Rosa, Katherine, and Hans — lead to meaningful long-term relationships in endings. Rosa’s story takes a bittersweet turn as she and her father leave for another town before the final stretch of the game.

While their paths may never cross again, Henry can still tell the spirits of his parents that he wants to spend his life with her, keeping her memory alive. Katherine, on the other hand, remains in Suchdol.

If Henry helps defend the castle during the Judgment Day quest, he can speak with her afterward about their future together, leaving the door open for their relationship to develop.

Hans is also present in Suchdol, and after Henry finishes his conversation with Hanush, he can meet Hans to reflect on their time together, strengthening their bond and potentially shaping a different path for Henry’s future in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings.

Samuel’s survival – A trade of Blood for silver

Another major impactful choice is whether Henry rescues Samuel during the Reckoning quest.

If you carry him to safety , Samuel survives, but Henry is delayed in calling reinforcements. Due to this, the Praguers successfully steal Sigismund’s silver.

, Samuel survives, but Henry is delayed in calling reinforcements. Due to this, the Praguers successfully steal Sigismund’s silver. If you leave him behind, Samuel is executed, but Henry’s reinforcements arrive faster, preventing the enemy from taking the silver.

Saving Samuel is the more emotional choice, and if he survives, he appears in the ending, thanking Henry for saving him. Their father, Radzig, also acknowledges this, proud that Henry protected his half-brother.

The final judgment in KCD2 endings – Can Henry redeem himself?

Henry with his parents in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings (Image via Deep Silver)

If Henry has walked a path of honor — protecting the innocent, sparing his enemies when possible, and keeping his crimes to a minimum — his parents will approve of him.

However, if he stole excessively, murdered unnecessarily, or justified his harmful actions, they will be disappointed, even if he did some good along the way. The final defining moment comes when Henry is confronted about his crimes. During the final confrontation with his parents, Henry is given a chance to express regret or justify his actions.

"I'm sorry." (Good route): Henry acknowledges his sins and asks for forgiveness.

(Good route): Henry acknowledges his sins and asks for forgiveness. "I have no regrets." (Evil route): Henry shows no remorse, prompting disappointment from his parents.

If he doubles down, refusing to apologize, they leave him with a heavy sense of disapproval. Even if Henry made some questionable decisions, showing regret helps secure a better outcome in endings.

Post credit scenes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings

Radzig recognizes Henry’s accomplishments, handing him back his sword in a moment of symbolic closure. A humorous scene unfolds in Suchdol’s courtyard, where Jan Zizka challenges the Dry Devil to shoot an apple off his head — leading to an incident that supposedly gives rise to Zizka’s legendary eye patch.

Meanwhile, a final post-credits scene reveals King Sigismund’s political maneuvering, explaining why he ultimately abandoned Bohemia.

A darker ending: Committing multiple crimes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Even though you may be pushing for the good endings, there's also a hidden, darker ending connected to Henry's life of crime. Throughout the campaign, the game tracks these acts, and if Henry's criminal history fills up to the point where it tips the scales, he will suffer severe repercussions.

Later, guards will apprehend Henry when his sins are not paid for. He'll have the opportunity to settle his debt, but at a high cost — too high for Henry in many instances. If you opt to ignore the chance to pay and continue the violent lifestyle, Henry (you) will be put in prison and face the hangman's noose.

Henry is marched through town, spat upon and jeered at by the townspeople, and then led to the gallows. The end is dark, resulting in an execution that ends his travels.

