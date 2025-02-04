Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Everything you need to know about game of dice

The recently released RPG title Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features multiple fun little games that you can engage in during your free time. One such activity is the game of dice which requires you to roll six dice. Based on the dice combinations, you get a certain score. This game is played between two players, and whoever achieves the target score first wins.

There are four different games of dice available — Beggars!, Wagoners!, Masters! and Courtiers!. Read on to learn more about how to start a game of dice, the dice combinations, and the best techniques to increase your chances of winning.

How to start the game of dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First, to start the game, look for people sitting around a table with dice on them. As you approach them, start the game by pressing E on PC, X on Xbox controllers, and the Square button on PlayStation controllers. Then, choose the amount that you want to bet. Note that there are some NPCs in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 who will play for higher stakes, while others will accept lower stakes.

There are multiple dice point combinations in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Additionally, you will need to acquire a dice to start the game. For this, purchase one from traders in the towns. You can also pickpocket NPCs sitting at a table playing dice.

How to play dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance

Here is everything you need to know about the dice game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Start the game by rolling six dice.

Now, select one dice that you want to keep as the scoring dice and then roll the other five again.

You will get points based on your combinations. More on that later. For now, remember that you can roll until you run out of dice.

The first one to get the target score wins the game. The points can be seen in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Press the A button on Xbox controllers, and the X button on PlayStation to choose your scoring dice.

To throw the remaining dice, press the X button on Xbox and the Square button on PS.

Kingdom Come Deliverance: All dice combinations provided

A single 1- 100 points

A single 5- 50 points

Straight 1-5 dice combinations- 500 points

Straight 2-6 dice combinations- 750 points

Straight 1-6 dice combinations- 1500 points

Three 1s- 1000 points

Three 2s- 200 points

Three 3s- 300 points

Three 4s- 400 points

Three 5s- 500 points

Three 6s- 600 points

Four 2s- 400 points

Five 2s- 800 points

Six 2s- 1600 points

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to increase your chances of victory in dice

Focus on collecting 1s, as they are the most valuable, and re-roll 5s with the other dice.

Focus on getting combos. Pass your turn when you think it is too risky.

When you already have a good score, don't take a high risk. Instead, pass your turn to prevent losing points.

Observe and analyze your opponent's playing style (check whether they are playing it safe or taking many risks).

If your opponent is wearing expensive clothes, the chances are they have a lot of money on them.

For more such guides on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

