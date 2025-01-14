Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 might feature the longest script ever in video game history, claims director Daniel Vávra

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is set to make a major impact due to its script length, or rather the total number of words in the game’s dialogue and narrative text. According to Daniel Vávra, director/co-founder of Warhorse Studios, the length of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's script surpasses any other game in history, including the current record-holder Baldur’s Gate 3.

This open-world RPG, set against the backdrop of a civil war in 15th-century Bohemia, is shaping up to be a record-breaking experience for players. Let's look more into it.

Could Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 have a record-breaking script?

Currently, Baldur’s Gate 3 holds the Guinness World Record for the longest video game script, with over 2 million words. This is nothing to sneeze at, considering it has 1,888 voiced characters and 174 hours of cinematics — all driven by countless branching paths and choices. However, Daniel Vávra claims that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has blown this record.

The claim was reported by YouTuber ESO_Danny on a post of an image that contained the game script, suggesting initially that it would have 1.7 million words. He was corrected on this by Warhorse Studios through its response:

"Actually, it's over 2.2 million words in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Danny."

Vávra himself replied to the update saying that it's the longest game script ever produced, even against the behemoth Baldur's Gate 3.

What makes the script so huge?

A still from Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The size of the script of Deliverance 2 may be because of the commitment to realism and player choice. Just like its predecessor, the game promises to be a rich and historically grounded story with complex dialogues and various paths influenced by the choices made by the player. If 800,000 words were already present in the first game's script, the sequel is likely to have more than that.

The word count isn't simply a showpiece; a script of this length would mean an unprecedented level of detail in its storytelling. Perhaps it even indicates a range of interactions on a broader level, deeper characterization, and richer dialogue. In effect, Deliverance 2 hopes to submerge the player into a rich tapestry of narration that could even be the new norm for action RPG games.

Still unverified but promising

As of now, Daniel Vávra's statement hasn't been officially verified, leaving Baldur's Gate 3 as the current record holder. While it’s clear that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will feature a massive script, the exact word count remains to be seen until the game's launch on February 4, 2025.

