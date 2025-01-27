Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an upcoming story-driven action RPG title that will be releasing globally on February 4, 2025. As the name suggests, the game will be the second installment in the Kingdom Come Deliverance series and is set to be released on all next-gen consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Read on to learn about all the editions that the game will be available in, along with the pre-order bonuses you will receive.
How to pre-order Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Steam
- Open Steam and search "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2".
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart".
- Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox
- Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation 5
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Note that the Collector's Edition of the game can only be bought from Gamestop or Final Boss Bundle.
Edition and pre-order bonuses available in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be available in three different editions – Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Collector's Edition. Their contents are listed below:
Standard Edition ($59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles)
- Base game
Pre-order bonus
- The Lion's Crest Bonus Quest
Gold Edition ($79.99 on PC and $89.99 on consoles)
- Base game
- Gallant Huntsman's Kit
- 3 upcoming expansions
- Shields of Seasons Passing
Pre-order bonus
- The Lion's Crest Bonus Quest
Collector's Edition ($199.99)
- Base game
- Gallant Huntsman's Kit
- 3 upcoming expansions
- Shields of Seasons Passing
- Henry & Pebbles statue
- Coats of Valor: Enamel pin set
- Alley of Kuttenberg: Exlusive cloth map
- The King's rebels: Collectable cards
- Letter of hope
Pre-order bonus
- The Lion's Crest Bonus Quest
