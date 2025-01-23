Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 roadmap hints at free updates and new adventures

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has the potential to be a massive and worthy successor to the original. The title will be released on February 4, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S. Warhorse Studios struck gold with the original game and intends to expand upon it further with this new project.

While the base version has plenty of exciting features, the developers wanted to give the gaming community a glimpse of what to expect beyond the initial launch date. From horse racing to new story content, the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel will have more than enough to keep fans occupied.

The future of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is looking bright

The developers are not holding back with post-launch content for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Warhorse Studios recently unveiled a brand new trailer for the future of the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, and it is packed with exciting new content. While the base game is already massive in scale next to the original version of Bohemia, these new activities will convince players that this is not a title they should miss out on in 2025.

The roadmap teaser suggests it will be a busy couple of months for the player base and the developers. Warhorse Studios will add barbershops for players to visit for character customization. A hardcore mode will be added for a more harrowing and brutal experience, capping it off with a new horse race mini-game for free as part of the Spring updates.

Brushes and Death will kick off the first major expansion to Henry's story. This expansion will follow players as they join forces with an artist to solve a mystery. It is worth noting that any major story expansion released beyond Summer is locked behind a paywall.

Autumn will feature another expansion called Legacy of the Forge, and this hits close to home for Henry, given how his upbringing is connected to being a blacksmith. Players will be able to build their forge from scratch.

For the final expansion, Mysteria Ecclesiae, Henry pays a visit to the monastery of Sedletz to investigate a deadly plague. This expansion has a release window around winter. While all of these story expansions are exciting, fans should always consider the possibility of potential delays.

Warhorse Studios is not holding back on the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 roadmap. While the base version is already ambitious and stocked with great content, these future story expansions will likely encourage new players to dive in and experience Bohemia.

