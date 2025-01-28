Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

Set to release on February 04, 2025, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an upcoming RPG title that has already gathered a lot of hype. The game will be released worldwide on all next-gen consoles, including the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. If you are looking forward to playing the game as soon as it goes live, read on to learn about the trophies and achievements in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features 49 total; trophies. Among these, there's a single Platinum trophy, two Gold trophies, 12 Silver trophies, and 34 Bronze ones.

All achievements from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are 49 total trophies in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Platinum Trophy:

Trending

Kingdom Came- Collect all 48 other trophies.

Gold Trophies:

The End- Complete the story.

Been There, Done That- Complete most of the game's content.

Silver Trophies:

Silence is Golden- Thanks to you, the raid on Semine didn’t happen.

New Horizons- Welcome to the Kuttenberg region

Overkill- Pulverize a rabbit with a gunshot

Henry the Bruiser- Beat the best brawler around.

True Cardinal- Make it through the church council without raising suspicion.

No Good Deed- Save Maleshov without getting caught.

The Hydra's Head- All three commanders are dead, and the powder magazine’s been taken care of.

Truce- Help the two quarreling villages reconcile.

Master of Masters- Beat Zavish in three disciplines.

Canny Shooter- Win the miners' archery competition without missing the target.

The Dirty Seven- Find all of Dry Devil's comrades-in-arms.

A Knight's Word- Reward the herbwoman for her help

Bronze Trophies:

Deja Vu: Defeat Capon during practice.

Vengeance- [spoiler] is dead. It’s about time!

High Noon- Shoot a gun-wielding enemy with a gun.

Bohemian Sniper- Kill an enemy with a crossbow shot to the head.

Fancy Fighting- Kill an enemy with a combo.

Lights Out- Slit the throat of an enemy who was looking for you.

Hic-Hic Boom- Making gunpowder while drunk isn’t a very good idea.

Reforged- You reforged the sword you’d been searching for so long.

Man's Best Friend- Find and save Mutt.

Original Gunslinger- Carry four loaded rifles.

Shiny- Win a gold badge in a game of dice.

Die Another Day- Save your brother as Godwin.

Tales of Kuttenberg- Help Rosa finish her book.

Pentinent One- Make the pentinetial pilgrimage.

Groschen Must Flow- Spend ten thousand groschen.

Slip the Noose- Talk your way out of an execution.

The Lord Taketh Away- Lose ten thousand groschen.

Nimble Fingers- Pick the hardest lock.

My Shoes- While you were passed out drunk, somebody nicked your shoes.

Old Raven- Found the true Lord of Nebakov.

Lent- Finish the entire game without eating meat or killing any animal.

Rock and Stone- Kill an enemy with a boulder dropped from the battlements.

An Old Friend- Found Pebbles.

Without Protection- Break an enemy's shield.

Henry the Matchmaker- You brought Victoria her sweetheart. Against his will.

Face to Face- Meet Markvary von Aulitz.

Under a Brown Flag- You hung used underwear on the tavern. Very used.

Under Pressure- Win three skirmishes while bleeding.

This Won't End Well- And that was just the beginning…

A Bird in the Hand- Save Capon from the gallows.

Martyr- Help the legate attain martyrdom.

Jack of All Trades- Successfully complete every mini-game.

Weapon of Choice- Defeat an enemy with every type of weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Remember, Remember...- Did you really think it wouldn’t blow up? Really?

