Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Besieged main quest

The Besieged main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 kicks off right after you repel the Prague army’s nighttime assault on Suchdol. Once the dust settles, you’ll be summoned by Jan Zizka, who wastes no time assigning you a critical mission. The enemy might have been pushed back for now, but they aren’t done yet. If Suchdol survives the siege, you must take the fight to them.

This mission involves interrogating prisoners, sabotaging enemy supplies, and leading a daring raid. This walkthrough covers everything you need to know to complete the quest successfully.

How to finish Besieged main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Interrogating the Prisoner with Dry Devil in Besieged main quest

A still from Besieged main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Following the war council, Zizka orders you to select three men from your company to accompany Dry Devil on a raid against the Prague army. Be careful in your selection, as not all those you send out will return alive. The men available for you to choose from are spread throughout the courtyard and infirmary.

Samuel and Kubyenka are waiting on a bench on the west side of the courtyard. Knacker Wolfram is resting in the infirmary, possibly recuperating from past battles. Jaroslav of Skalitz and Janek of Skalitz are on guard at the gate to the outer bailey, standing one next to the other. Proceed to the cellar at the northeast of the courtyard where Dry Devil is waiting along with the prisoner.

Interrogating in Besieged main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The interrogation soon becomes a trial by persuasion and threat. You have a few options to deal with it. You can let Dry Devil take charge, use violence, or rely on your talents to pry out the truth. A 26 Persuasion check will set the prisoner chattering, discovering that the true commander behind the Prague army movements is Vauquelin Brabant.

If you press further, he will also reveal that disabling the army's supply chain won't amount to much — except for their ammo depot, which is running low. Their only smithy, located in the village, is their sole source of weapons and armor.

Once you get the information you require, you must decide on your selections for the raid. Choose your three men, then head back to Hans in the southern wall to discuss the plan before going ahead and doing things.

Leading the raid on the Prague Army

Taking the charge in Besieged main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

With the raid underway, your first objective is to cover your men by taking out enemy marksmen near the gate. Use your crossbow to pick them off, but be careful with your aim — you don’t want to hit your own soldiers in the chaos. Focus on the right side, where most of the enemy marksmen are stationed. Once you've neutralized them, the Prague forces will raise the alarm.

At this point, the pavisiers — heavily armored shield-bearers — will start pouring in. Taking down as many of them as possible will give your raid party a better chance at survival. The battle intensifies, but the raid’s success is determined by how well you can hold the enemy’s attention. As the Prague army scrambles, Dry Devil’s men set their camp ablaze. A cutscene will trigger, showing the camp in flames and the Prague army in disarray.

After the raid, Dry Devil will debrief you on how it went. With the mission complete, return to Zizka’s quarters and report your success. Before turning in for the night, you can stop by Hans Capon to hear more about the battle outside the walls and build rapport with him.

What comes after Besieged main quest?

Completing the Besieged main quest sets the stage for Hunger and Despair, the next chapter in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s story. There are no multiple outcomes in this quest — everything plays out the same way, but your choices in the interrogation and raid will determine how smoothly it goes.

