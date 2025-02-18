Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Bird of Prey task

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the Bird of Prey task is a crucial side quest that intertwines with the main storyline. It becomes available after completing the Lackey quest, where Henry previously rescued gamekeeper Vostatek. This time, he is tasked with tracking down and dealing with five poachers who are illegally hunting in the region.

Each poacher must be found through investigation, as their locations are not marked on the map. Henry's choices throughout the Bird of Prey task will impact his reputation with the gamekeepers and villagers, so every decision matters.

How to finish Bird of Prey task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Get info in Bird of Prey task' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Tracking the first Poacher in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The first poacher can be found northwest of Vidlak Lake, standing at a crossroads. Unlike the others, he immediately surrenders, explaining that he is hunting only to feed his family.

At this point, Henry has three options:

Arrest him: This earns the highest reputation boost with Vostatek.

This earns the highest reputation boost with Vostatek. Convince him to stop poaching : Requires a skill check and results in a slight reputation loss.

: Requires a skill check and results in a slight reputation loss. Terminate him: A brutal choice that affects Henry’s standing with the villagers.

Once the situation is handled, Henry returns to Vostatek, who provides a lead on the next poacher.

Hunting the second poacher

To track down the second poacher, Henry must gather intel from:

The tanner, who offers vague hints.

The fisherman and his wife, west of Vostatek’s house, who mention a path lined with Pagan idols.

By following these idols north, Henry reaches a clearing in the forest, where the second poacher is hiding.

This encounter is trickier than the first. The poacher is aggressive and will attack unless Henry passes a Speech or Dread check. If diplomacy fails, a fight ensues, and Henry must either:

Knock him out and send him to the bailiff.

Kill him and loot his body.

Returning to Vostatek at this point directs Henry to gamekeeper Varel, who has more work for him.

Locating the third poacher

The third poacher is hiding in Slatego Forest, and the best way to find him is by heading to Troskowitz and speaking with the grave keeper. He provides a clue that leads Henry to a half-built cottage deep in the woods.

At a small campsite nearby, Henry finds a Poacher’s Knife inside a bag. From here, he has two ways to track the poacher:

If Henry has completed the Mutt side quest, he can use Mutt’s tracking ability to follow the scent.

Otherwise, he must follow a trail of blood leading deeper into the forest.

Unfortunately, upon reaching the poacher, Henry discovers that he has already been killed by wolves. After looting the body for evidence, he reports back to Varel for the next assignment.

Dealing with the fourth poacher

The fourth poacher — or rather, a group of poachers — is hiding southeast of Lower Semine Mill. Henry can speak with Kreyzl, a local miller, to gather more information.

Venturing into the woods, Henry finds a makeshift camp with three poachers. They are not looking for a fight and will flee if they take too much damage. Instead of engaging in full combat, Henry simply needs to obtain proof of their poaching activities.

Once the evidence is secured, he returns to Varel to receive details on the final poacher.

The fifth poacher – A familiar face

Hans in Bird of Prey task' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Varel describes the last poacher as a “ghost”. Unlike the others, this one is incredibly hard to track down.

The best way to locate him is by:

Following the northeast path around Trosky Castle.

As the path turns west, looking for cliffs in the distance.

Searching the area beneath the cliffs, where the “ghost” resides.

To Henry’s surprise, the mysterious poacher is Hans. Unlike the other encounters, this isn’t a simple arrest or execution. Hans has influence, and dealing with him requires careful negotiation.

Henry now has two options:

Lie to Varel : Hans provides a cover story that Henry can use. As long as Henry sticks to it, Varel believes the lie and the quest ends smoothly.

: Hans provides a cover story that Henry can use. As long as Henry sticks to it, Varel believes the lie and the quest ends smoothly. Tell the truth: If Henry reveals Hans’ identity, Varel is furious, and the quest ends on bad terms.

Regardless of the choice, the Bird of Prey task is now complete in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Quest rewards for Bird of Prey

Completing the Bird of Prey task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 grants Henry several useful rewards:

80 Groschen

Strong Aesop

Marksman’s Kit

Three Dried Deer Ribs

Cobbler Kit

Strong Bowman’s Brew

Hans’ Equipment

