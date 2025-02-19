Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Carrot on a Stick task

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, players will come across various side quests, but few are as amusing as the Carrot on a Stick task. This quest in Trosky region, tied to the shepherd Stanislav, has Henry tracking down a runaway ram and escorting it back through a forest filled with hungry wolves.

By the time it’s over, players will either develop a strange fondness for the ram or swear to never take on another herding task again. Let’s break down everything you need to know to complete the Carrot on a Stick task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 without losing your patience — or the ram.

How to finish Carrot on a Stick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Unlocking the Carrot on a Stick task

Before Henry can take on the Carrot on a Stick task, he must first complete Sheep Among Wolves — another shepherd-related side quest filled with, you guessed it, wolves and sheep. Once that’s done, head east of Troskowitz to find Stanislav, a troubled shepherd struggling to keep his flock together.

Stanislav explains that his newest ram has a habit of running away. This time, it has wandered off into the nearby forest, and he needs Henry’s help to bring it back. Since Stanislav won’t be joining, he hands Henry a carrot — the key to luring the runaway ram back to camp. Sounds simple enough, but things never go that smoothly in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Tracking down the missing ram

You have to take down wolves in Carrot on a Stick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Deep Silver)

The ram isn’t too far from Stanislav’s camp, but reaching it is easier said than done. As Henry makes his way through the forest, packs of wolves will start appearing, making it difficult to focus on the main objective. Anyone who has completed other shepherd-related quests knows that these ambushes are inevitable, so the best approach is to prepare beforehand.

Bringing Mutt along is a great idea, especially if your Henry has invested in the Houndmaster perk. This will make dealing with the wolves much easier. Additionally, having a Buck’s Blood potion on hand will help maintain stamina, which is crucial since Henry may have to take on multiple wolves at once.

Once the wolves are taken care of, finding the ram is the easy part. The quest marker leads directly to its location, so a quick scan of the area should reveal the animal. However, don’t expect it to follow directions like a well-trained dog —getting it back to Stanislav is where the real challenge begins.

Escorting the ram back to camp

Watch out for wolves during the Carrot on a Stick task (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Deep Silver)

With the wolves dealt with, the next step is leading the ram back home. This sounds simple but quickly becomes frustrating, as the animal has a mind of its own. Instead of following Henry obediently, it often stops, wanders off, or refuses to move altogether. The best way to keep things on track is by interacting with the ram whenever it stops.

At times, players will need to physically push the ram in the right direction. If it still refuses to move, selecting the Run Away option will cause Henry to shout about wolves, scaring the ram into motion. It’s an amusing trick that might be needed more times than expected.

The biggest danger is the ram running straight into another wolf ambush. If it gets attacked or lost, the quest will fail. Constantly checking its position and keeping it within a safe path is key to completing this Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mission successfully.

Returning to Stanislav and claiming the reward

Once Henry manages to herd the ram back to Stanislav completing Carrot on a Stick task, the shepherd is relieved and grateful. As a token of appreciation, he rewards Henry with a handful of useful items:

12 Groschen

a small but useful amount of coin

Cheap Wine

Weak Marigold Decoction

2 Bandages

2 Dried Apples

Cooked Carrot

1 Lucky Die

The Cheap Wine and Weak Marigold Decoction both can come in handy for healing. The Lucky Die small but interesting reward that may have more significance later in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

