Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Demons of Trosky task

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the Demons of Trosky task is one of the most intriguing and deceptive side quests players will encounter. While it starts as a chilling investigation into supernatural occurrences at Trosky Castle, it quickly turns into a test of patience, observation, and endurance.

Warhorse Studios has crafted Demons of Trosky to send players on a wild hunt through every corner of the castle, ensuring they become intimately familiar with its layout by the time they are done. With a mix of ghost-hunting, tedious tasks, and even some mischief from the castle’s blacksmith, this side quest is more about persistence than combat.

How to finish Demons of Trosky task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Beginning the Demonic investigation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Chamberlain Ulrich from Demons of Trosky in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver/ YouTube@RPG Curator )

To start the Demons of Trosky task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry needs to speak with Chamberlain Ulrich and offer his assistance. The chamberlain, in full belief that the castle is plagued by dark forces, gives Henry the option of choosing between Holy Water or Magic Water to cleanse the affected areas. The choice does not change the outcome, so players can pick whichever they prefer.

Ulrich directs Henry to speak with three key individuals who have reported strange occurrences — Cook Manyeta, Cook Bertha, and Blacksmith Osina. Each of them has a task related to the so-called demonic disturbances, and Henry must complete them all before returning to Ulrich with his findings.

Purging the Demons: Manyeta’s task

Conversation with Manyeta from Demons of Trosky in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver/ YouTube@RPG Curator)

The first stop is Manyeta, the cook located in the eastern kitchen of Trosky Castle. She is convinced that the only way to rid the castle of demons is by pouring water into five fireplaces on the Crone’s side of the castle. While it might sound simple, the challenge comes from actually locating each fireplace. Fortunately, Manyeta provides general locations on Henry’s map, making the search a bit easier.

The first fireplace is not what most would expect — it is actually a stove in the kitchen itself. From there, Henry must climb the stairs and find the second fireplace in the first room on the left. The journey continues upward, leading to the Scribe’s room, where the third fireplace is immediately visible.

The fourth one requires even more climbing — two more flights of stairs lead to a dining hall, where the next fireplace is tucked away. The final fireplace is in a bedroom at the top level, marking the completion of Manyeta’s task.

Bertha’s requests: Another round of fireplaces

The second cook from Demons of Trosky (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@RPG Curator)

The second destination is Cook Bertha, who can be found in a kitchen southwest of the castle. Like Manyeta, she demands that Henry pour water into five additional fireplaces, but this time on the Maiden's side of the castle.

After exiting Bertha’s kitchen, Henry needs to locate yet another kitchen where the first fireplace is actually a stove, just like before. Taking the stairs from there, he will find another set of stairs on the left, leading to a room with the second fireplace. Moving through the door on the left, he will discover a dining hall with the third fireplace.

The fourth one is guarded, requiring Henry to take another staircase and enter the room with a stationed guard. The final fireplace is just past this room, completing Bertha’s part of the quest.

The Blacksmith’s prank: Osina’s wild chase

Osina from Demons of Trosky in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@RPG Curator)

The final individual on Henry's list is Osina, the blacksmith who insists he knows precisely where the demons are originating. However, what ensues is a series of absurd errands that amount to nothing more than a joke.

Osina then sends Henry to look into a room in the guardhouse, telling him to search for anything out of the ordinary. Following a brief search, Henry discovers that the alleged demonic presence is actually a rank smell from the toilets. When he tells Osina about it, the blacksmith pretends to be shocked and sends him off again.

Then, Henry is sent to inspect the tower on the Maiden's side of the castle and finds yet another stinky toilet. Henry returns, and Osina is struggling to hold back his laughter. He recommends a final inspection — the tower on the Crone's side.

Typically, it's another toilet, which assures that Osina has been joking the whole time. You can then choose to combat Osina with anger at this stage or simply ignore him and proceed.

Returning to the Chamberlain and finishing Demons of Trosky in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

With all tasks completed and the supposed demonic activity exposed as nothing more than paranoia and pranks, Henry returns to Chamberlain Ulrich.

The chamberlain, surprisingly unbothered by the lack of any real demons, rewards Henry with Groschen and boosts to his Scholarship, Vitality, and Survival skills.

