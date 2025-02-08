Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Divine Messenger main quest

The Divine Messenger main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 throws players into the role of Father Godwin as he searches for Hans Capon and Henry in the aftermath of a brutal battle. Following the harrowing events of the For Victory quest, this quest unfolds with tense encounters, strategic fights, and a gripping storyline that leads directly into the next chapter.

This guide to the Divine Messenger main quest will walk you through the steps, ensuring you can navigate it smoothly in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Preparing for Divine Messenger main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from the Divine Messenger main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Since players take control of Father Godwin, there’s no need to worry about gear or inventory — it’s all predetermined. Fortunately, the quest follows a structured path and doesn’t demand any heavy combat preparation. However, expect dialogue-heavy moments, strategic choices, and a couple of fights along the way.

Quest overview

The Divine Messenger quest kicks off automatically after For Victory. With Henry captured and the battle against the Bandits leaving chaos in its wake, the perspective shifts to Father Godwin. He arrives in Trosky, learns about the recent clash between von Bergow’s forces and the Bandits, and sets out toward the battlefield.

His search quickly leads him to Erik, who oversees the mass burial of the dead at Nebakov Mill. Erik, suspicious of Godwin’s intentions, eventually leads him to Captain Zizka at Nebakov Fortress.

Divine Messenger main quest walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Face off the bandits in Divine Messenger main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

1) Speak to the Survivors at the Tavern

The journey begins in a tavern, where Father Godwin gathers information from a local. After the dialogue options, he learns the battle site is near Nebakov Mill. Before leaving, head to the back of the tavern to find an injured worker. Speaking with him provides extra insight into the battle, and blessing him earns a small reputation boost.

2) Travel to Nebakov mill

Mount a horse and follow the marked path toward the forest. Along the way, a group of Bandits blocks the path. Engaging in conversation reveals that the battlefield ahead is now a burial ground. You can choose to fight immediately or let the encounter slide for now — waiting is the better choice, as allies will later assist in the battle.

After moving past the Bandits, a barricade blocks the road. Instead of forcing through, take the hill on the right and circle around toward the mill. A guard at the entrance stops Godwin but eventually leads him to Erik.

3) Defend the Mill from Bandits

The same Bandits encountered earlier return, now attacking Erik’s burial crew. With the help of Erik’s men, engage in combat. The best strategy is to take out unarmored enemies first and then focus on shielded ones. Once the fight is over, speak with Erik, who agrees to take Godwin to Nebakov Fortress.

4) Travel to Nebakov and meet Captain Zizka

Follow Erik on horseback toward Nebakov. Midway, Erik proposes a race to the fortress — it doesn’t matter if players win or lose. Upon arrival, a cutscene introduces Captain Zizka, who holds valuable information about Henry and Hans.

5) Gather Intel on the prisoners

Glimpses from Divine Messenger main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

During the conversation with Zizka, select these responses to gain key information:

“I may not look the part, but I am.”

“Yes, you are.”

“They’re handy fellows.”

“How much do you want?”

This exchange triggers a cutscene of rebels launching an attack on Nebakov.

6) Defend Nebakov against the rebels

Engage in combat against the rebels attacking the fortress. The best approach is flanking them from behind or striking from the side to break their formation. Once the battle is won, Zizka reveals shocking news — Erik is actually one of von Bergow’s spies.

7) Interrogate Istvan Toth in the prison cell

The perspective shifts back to Henry, now locked in a cell beside Istvan Toth — the man he’s been chasing. During this intense conversation, choose the following dialogue options:

“Now you’re done for!”

“Don’t believe him, he’s a bandit!”

“Where’s my sword?!”

“Your plans failed again.”

As the discussion unfolds, Erik betrays Zizka and frees Istvan, leaving Henry behind. Moments later, Father Godwin and Zizka arrive to rescue Henry and Hans.

8) Plan the next move with Captain Zizka and Godwin

With everyone free, the next course of action needs to be decided. When speaking with Zizka and Godwin, use the following responses:

“Jobst is on our side.”

“We had a common enemy.”

After exhausting all available questions, a final cutscene plays, bringing the Divine Messenger main quest to its conclusion.

