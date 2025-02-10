Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Forbidden Fruit side quest

The Forbidden Fruit side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 throws Henry into another morally tricky situation. It can be picked up after completing "Materia Prima" and revolves around finding a saltpetre pit — but confirming it's real requires tasting it firsthand. Miller Kreyzl kicks things off, sending Henry on this rather unusual errand.

However, nothing in Trosky is ever straightforward. The local gravedigger was supposed to help, but he’s no longer an option, leaving Henry to figure things out himself. With choices that affect outcomes and several unexpected encounters, let’s break down how to complete the Forbidden Fruit side quest step by step.

How to finish the Forbidden Fruit side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from Forbidden Fruit side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver / Youtube@ ZaFrostPet)

Finding the right people

Trending

Once the quest starts, the location of the lair will be highlighted on your map, southwest of Semine and southeast of Lower Semine Mill. Moving in that direction, Bonnie and Zinek are found outside a hut by Henry.

Talking to Bonnie and Zinek

Speaking with Bonnie reveals an important piece of information — she knows how saltpetre is formed and instructs Henry to speak with Gravedigger Ignatius, who can be found east of Troskowitz, southwest of Apollonia.

A favor for the Gravedigger

Ignatius isn't exactly thrilled to help. He doesn't understand why Henry needs a saltpetre pit, so you can either be honest or spin a story.

Regardless of the approach, Ignatius will not give the location for free and will request help on his rounds in exchange for information.

Alternatively: If you offer fresh meat, he’ll accept it — but he will still insist on showing you the pit himself.

The Gravedigger's rounds

Glimpses from Forbidden Fruit side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver / Youtube@ ZaFrostPet)

Before anything, rest until early morning and speak to Ignatius. He’ll lead Henry to his wagon, kicking off a series of tasks tied to carcass disposal and investigating an infection.

Retrieving a Carcass from a locked farm

One stop requires retrieving a rotting deer, but there’s a problem:

The main door is locked and requires high lockpicking skills.

There’s an alternative route — climb over barrels, then the fence, and access the room through an open window.

Once inside, bag the deer, unlock the door from within, and carry the carcass back.

Returning, Henry finds Ignatius confronted by farmhands complaining about Bonnie and Zinek. This moment offers a choice:

Persuade them to leave.

Engage in combat.

Investigating the source of infection

Moving to the next farm, Ignatius assigns another gruesome task — gathering more carcasses for disposal.

After loading them onto the wagon, Henry can look deeper into the cause of contamination. Following the stream down, he uncovers what’s infecting the water and reports back to Ignatius, who helps resolve the issue.

The Greengrocer’s dog

The final task is putting down the greengrocer’s dog — except it’s missing. Searching around, Henry finds Bonnie with the dog, pleading to keep it alive.

Here’s where things split into different outcomes:

Let Bonnie take the dog – then either lie to Ignatius or tell him the truth. Put the dog down – and complete the task as instructed.

Regardless of the choice, Ignatius finally reveals the pit’s location and rewards Henry with Knacker’s Gloves for his help.

Confirming the Saltpetre Pit

Get back to Miller Kreyzl to complete the Forbidden Fruit side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver / Youtube@ ZaFrostPet)

At last, Henry arrives at the saltpetre pit. Now comes the strangest part — tasting it to confirm it’s real.

Once that’s done, the only thing left is reporting back to Miller Kreyzl in Lower Semine Mill. He rewards Henry with:

85 Groschen

Increased reputation

The Silence of the Cat II

Notable outcomes & choices in Forbidden Fruit side quest

The dog’s fate is in Henry’s hands.

It’s possible to kill Miller Kreyzl during this quest.

Persuasion can avoid unnecessary fights.

That wraps up the Forbidden Fruit side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It’s a bizarre but rewarding side quest that blends morality, investigation, and some seriously grim tasks.

Check out: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Fortuna main quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.