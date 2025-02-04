Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Fortuna main quest

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the Fortuna main quest marks a pivotal moment in the story, pushing Henry and Hans Capon through life-or-death survival challenges. As the plot unfolds, you’ll learn essential mechanics and tackle a series of tough decisions and tasks to ensure the survival of the characters.

This guide breaks down all the `steps to ensure you complete the Fortuna main quest with ease and precision.

How to finish Fortuna main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Hans assisting Henry in Fortuna main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Beginning the Fortuna main quest

The quest begins with the easy rider. After a close escape, Hans drags an unconscious Henry across the woods. The scene is full of conversations and flashbacks. After reaching a small cabin, the scene shifts towards Henry's recovery and how things are getting worse for Hans who has to complete a survival experience.

Recovering from injuries

Using inventory in Fortuna main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you regain control of Henry, Bozhena — the woman who saved you — will offer guidance. She gives bandages for your wounds. To help stop the blood flow, follow these steps; open the inventory and apply four bandages; these can be found in the Utility section of the inventory. After this process, equip yourself with the short tunic that Bozhena provides and replace your destroyed clothes.

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Hunger is your other problem, and you can find a pot of food near your bed. Interact with it to consume it as you will not have any containers to carry food. Finally, hygiene applies too; go out to the wash basin which lies on the left of the cottage. This one is not just for the sake of aesthetics; staying clean increases your charisma, which is very important for the checks of dialogue.

Gathering herbs for Hans

Collecting Sage in Fortuna main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

After tending to the needs of Henry, speak to Bozhena to find out about Hans. She asks you to collect Chamomile and Sage for a healing potion. If you're not sure about the herbs' looks, ask her for descriptions.

The woods around you are full of them. The white flowers point to Chamomile, while the purple ones to Sage. Gather more than you need to stock up for later use, as these herbs are used in potion crafting later in the game.

Defending the cottage

Upon returning with the herbs, you’ll encounter bandits searching for you and Hans. Prepare to fight by picking up the Hunting Sword near the dead bandit's body outside the cottage. The fight is not too difficult; a few good hits will send the bandits scurrying.

Brewing the healing potion

With the bandits taken care of, Bozhena takes you to the alchemy station. Brewing the Chamomile Decoction potion properly is important, as mistakes force you to start over.

First, pour the wine from the left shelf into the cauldron. Suck the cauldron down to the flames then use the bellows until the wine starts to boil. Pour two portions of Chamomile from the right shelf next.

Time the boil using the sandglass before adding ground Sage, prepared using the mortar and pestle. Finally, transfer the potion into a phial from the shelf to complete the process. Take the finished potion to Bozhena who administers it to Hans.

Resting and resuming the story

Joining Hans and others in Fortuna main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

After brewing the potion, head to bed and set the timer for morning. A cutscene introduces Pavlena, who adds depth to the story. Join Hans, Bozhena, and Pavlena for breakfast outside, where you’ll share tales and receive the recipe for Saviour Schnapps, a rare potion used to save the game manually.

Key takeaways from Fortuna main quest

The Fortuna main quest provides early access to survival mechanics like alchemy, charisma, and combat. Investigating the cottage to the fullest extent yields useful items such as food and a Weak Saviour Schnapps. Even a Marksman's Kit can be found upstairs. Mastering potions in brewing is incredibly useful, as well as having herbs like Chamomile and Sage on hand.

The Fortuna main quest completes the story and rewards you with Saviour Schnapps and the recipe to craft more, which is essential for manual saves. It is a critical step in preparing for the challenges of "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2," teaching the importance of preparation, resource management, and adaptability.

