Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete the Handsome Charlie task

The Handsome Charlie task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is another job from Gules in Semine, following the events of Canker. This time, the target is Handsome Charlie, and the objective is to take him down and bring back his cap as proof. While this may seem like just another bandit hunt, the way the fight unfolds depends on your choices, and failing certain conditions can even lock you out of this task permanently.

For those looking to handle Handsome Charlie the right way, here’s how to complete this task without unnecessary complications.

How to finish Handsome Charlie task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Before this task becomes available, you must complete both The Jaunt and Canker. If those prerequisites are met, wait for two in-game days, and a new quest icon will appear on Gules, who can usually be found patrolling Semine Fortress in red armor during the day or in a green coat at night. Talking to him and exhausting all dialogue options will unlock the Handsome Charlie task.

Be aware that this task is missable. If players progress too far in Main Quest 5: Wedding Crashers without completing The Jaunt or make certain choices in Main Quest 8: Necessary Evil, that lead to the Semine Fortress being destroyed, the task will be unavailable.

Handsome Charlie walkthrough

Glimpses from Handsome Charlie task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

1) Tracking down Handsome Charlie

Once the Handsome Charlie task is active, his location will be marked on the map, pointing northwest, past Vidlak Pond. It’s a long journey on foot, so getting a horse from the Semine trader is recommended to make the trip easier.

Upon arriving at the camp, do not draw a weapon immediately. Instead, approach the Charcoal Burner wandering around and ask about Handsome Charlie by saying, “Is Handsome Charlie around here somewhere?” Followed this up by, “I have a message for him from Gules.”

This will prompt him to lead the way. However, waiting too long or wandering around the area aimlessly can make the camp hostile, forcing a more difficult fight.

2) Fighting Handsome Charlie – Two different outcomes

When confronting Handsome Charlie, there are two ways the fight can play out. The first option is to convince him to duel one-on-one, while the second forces the player into a full brawl against five bandits.

To trigger the one-on-one duel, players must pass a Speech check. Choosing “You don’t want to look like a coward” usually succeeds with 9 Speech or higher, making this the easier route since defeating Charlie in a duel causes the other bandits to flee immediately.

Failing the Speech check or selecting “Let’s just forget about it, shall we?” forces the player to fight all five bandits at once. This can be challenging, especially without good armor or combat skills. On the other hand, increasing the Speech stat by talking to NPCs before attempting the conversation again is a good strategy.

3) Looting Handsome Charlie and completing the task

Get Charlie's cap back to Gules to complete the Handsome Charlie task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

After defeating Handsome Charlie, his cap must be collected as proof. His body also contains a Brocade Hood, Hauberk Long, Padded Chausses, Riding Gloves, Dried Perch, and so on, which are useful armor pieces early in the game. The camp chests also contain extra Groschen and loot, making it worth searching the area before leaving.

Returning to Gules in Semine with Charlie’s Cap completes the task. While no immediate Groschen reward is given, if you did win the duel and spared the Charcoal Burners, you will receive Groschen at the start of the next quest, Johnny the Gob.

Note: If you loot the Charcoal Burners, you'll get Round Cap, Coif, Simple Hose, and so on.

This concludes the Handsome Charlie task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, setting up the next steps in The Blacksmith’s Son questline.

