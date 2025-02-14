Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Hunger and Despair main quest

The Hunger and Despair main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 begins on the 25th day of the siege of Suchdol. The situation is dire — food supplies are dwindling, morale is crumbling, and the Prague army is closing in. As Henry, survival now means more than just swinging a sword.

Between trying to find something to eat, attending a funeral, and fighting off another brutal assault, this quest is a relentless test of endurance.

How to finish Hunger and Despair main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Glimpses from Hunger and Despair main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Desperation and the search for food

Hunger is pitting the camp, and Hans Capon isn't doing any better. Henry's first assignment is a simple one: get Hans something to eat. Going to the southeastern corner of the courtyard, Henry encounters Janosh Uher, who normally distributes rations. However, Janosh has some dismal news: there is no food remaining. If Henry can find anything to eat, he will have to look elsewhere.

The northwestern corner stablemaster has an offer. There's food, but Henry will have to work for it. The stablemaster wants him to break in a notoriously uncooperative horse, Boudica. Riding the horse and taking her around the outer bailey is no small feat, but once Henry demonstrates he can ride her, the stablemaster rewards him — not with food, but with Moonshine. It's not really a meal, but at this juncture, anything will do.

Back to Hans in the courtyard, Henry delivers the Moonshine. It won't fill their bellies, but it'll at least heat them. Before they get a chance to think about their empty stomachs, Zizka sends them out to the outer bailey. The defenders are preparing to hold a funeral for the dead soldiers, a somber reminder of what the siege has cost them already.

The Prague Army strikes again in Hunger and Despair main quest

A still from Hunger and Despair main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

As the funeral takes place, a horn sounds, cutting through the somber moment. The Prague army is attacking. Henry rushes to the ramparts, where enemy soldiers have already breached the walls. The fight is chaotic, with Prague soldiers swarming through. Henry needs to knock down the ladders to prevent reinforcements from climbing up.

This is easier said than done. Knocking down a ladder leaves Henry vulnerable —if enemies are nearby, they can strike while he’s stuck in the animation. Clearing the area before attempting to push the ladders is crucial. There are four ladders in total, and once they’re removed, the immediate threat is contained.

But it’s not over. A cutscene triggers, revealing that the outer bailey has fallen. The drawbridge is raised, forcing Henry and the defenders to retreat further inside. The enemy is still advancing, and the battle is far from won.

A mission of survival

With Suchdol on the brink of collapse, Zizka makes a decision — someone needs to escape and deliver a message to Margrave Jobst of Luxembourg. That someone is Henry. Before leaving, Henry has the chance to say his goodbyes. Hans Capon is in his quarters, while Katherine can be found in the infirmary. The war has already taken its toll, and there’s no guarantee they’ll see each other again.

Once ready, Henry heads to the rear wall and interacts with it to begin his escape. He scales the wall, disappearing into the darkness as Suchdol struggles to hold on. The Hunger and Despair main quest ends here, seamlessly leading into the next chapter: Reckoning.

