Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Hunting the Werewolf task

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the Hunting the Werewolf task is one of the more intense side quests players will encounter while dealing with the shepherds. Unlike the previous tasks that required a mix of investigation and mild combat, this one leans heavily into action. Henry is sent on the trail of a supposed werewolf terrorizing a flock, but he discovers something entirely different.

Between tracking blood trails, fighting off wolves, and dealing with a group of dangerous vagabonds, this mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will keep players on their toes from start to finish.

How to finish Hunting the Werewolf in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Starting the Hunting the Werewolf task

Natan from Hunting the Werewolf in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Alfenwylm)

To start the Hunting the Werewolf task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry needs to find Shepherd Natan, who resides north of Semine. In contrast to the other shepherds who have lost their flock (of sheep) to regular wolf attacks, Natan is convinced that something evil is going on. He is adamant that his herd is being stalked by a werewolf, which right away makes this quest stand out from the run-of-the-mill wild animal issues in the game.

Natan recalls finding a pool of blood and an amputated sheep's ear, but strangely, no carcass. It is up to Henry to investigate and find out if there is, in fact, a supernatural creature in the forest — or if there is something more logical that is causing the attacks.

Tracking the blood trail and following Mutt

Head towards the location in Hunting the Werewolf task (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Alfenwylm)

With the information in hand, Henry heads east from Natan’s location, where a trail of blood soon becomes visible along the road. The trail leads to an abandoned farm near a crossroads, and this is where things take an eerie turn. In the middle of the area lies a large pool of blood and a single arrow, suggesting that someone — or something — was responsible for the attack.

At this point, Henry can use Mutt’s tracking ability on the arrow to pick up the scent. As the loyal hound follows the trail deeper into the wilderness, the atmosphere becomes heavier, the woods more silent, and an unsettling feeling lingers. The deeper Henry ventures, the clearer it becomes that he is walking into dangerous territory.

Surviving the wolf attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Head along with Mutt (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Alfenwylm)

While following Mutt, Henry must be on high alert because wolves are roaming the area, ready to ambush at any moment. If he gets caught in combat, it could disrupt the tracking process, meaning he might have to restart Mutt’s search from a previous location.

Engaging in multiple fights in the dense forest can be tricky, so it's crucial to properly manage stamina. Bringing along potions such as Buck’s Blood can help keep Henry in fighting shape, especially if the wolves attack in groups. Once the immediate threats are handled, Mutt will pick up the scent again and continue leading Henry deeper into the woods.

Discovering the vagabond camp

Vagabond camp in Hunting the Werewolf task - Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Alfenwylm)

After tracking for a while, Henry eventually stumbles upon a hidden vagabond camp deep within the forest. There are three armed vagabonds patrolling the area, and they won’t take kindly to intruders. Players have a choice here — either confront them directly or take a more stealthy approach. Since they roam around the camp separately, eliminating them one by one through stealth is often the smarter move.

Once Henry deals with the vagabonds, he discovers something unsettling in the middle of the camp — a sacrificial lamb, carefully placed in what appears to be a ritualistic display. This was Natan’s missing sheep, confirming that no werewolf was involved in the attacks. Instead, the real threat was this group of outlaws, likely using the legend of a werewolf to scare the locals and keep their operations hidden.

Reporting back to Natan and claiming the rewards for completing the Hunting the Werewolf task

With the mystery solved, Henry returns to Shepherd Natan to report his findings. Unsurprisingly, Natan is relieved to hear that there was no actual werewolf, though he does seem a little disappointed that the legend wasn’t real.

Regardless, he is grateful for Henry’s help and hands over a reward, which includes 25 Groschen, Schnapps, a Weak Savior Schnapps, three Bandages, two Cooked Onions, Bread, and an Even Die.

