Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Judgment Day main quest

The Judgment Day main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 marks the denouement of Henry’s journey through war-torn Bohemia. This final mission sees him leading Jobst’s forces into Suchdol, determined to break the siege and reclaim the fortress from the Prague army.

The battle is brutal, choices carry weight, and the ending of Henry’s story unfolds based on how players navigate these decisive moments.

How to finish Judgment Day main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Initial objectives for Judgment Day main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Retaking Suchdol – Breaking the Prague siege

The Judgment Day main quest begins as Henry and his allies storm the outer bailey of Suchdol. Prague soldiers flood the area, but while the battle is intense, these initial fights aren’t the real challenge. Henry should focus on conserving health for the tougher encounters ahead.

Once the outer bailey is cleared, the next objective is to push into the courtyard. The best way to get there is by using the ladder on the west side to reach the ramparts. A crossbow is a solid option here, as Henry will face Lamprecht von Prag, the enemy commander guarding the portcullis mechanism. Whether taking him out from a distance or engaging in melee, he needs to be eliminated before Henry can lift the gate.

With the portcullis open, Henry must then deal with another wave of enemies on the ramparts before pushing into the courtyard. This is the last stage of the battle, and it’s where Henry and his allies must defeat the remaining Praguers to finally reclaim the fortress. Once the courtyard is secured, Hanush will deliver a speech, marking the end of the siege and the start of Henry’s final tasks.

Honing Hanush’s sword – A blacksmith’s duty

After the battle, Hanush will take a moment to reflect, only to complain about the state of his sword. Henry, being the son of a blacksmith, is given the option to fix it. There are a few ways to handle this situation:

Inspecting the sword to assess the damage

Do you want the sword sharpened?

Sort it out with him.

If Henry chooses to sharpen the sword, he can use the whetstone in the courtyard. This not only pleases Hanush but can also improve Henry’s reputation. Before getting to work, though, he has the chance to check in with his allies.

Conversations and choices – Speaking with allies

A still from Judgment Day main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

While in the courtyard, Henry can walk around and take in the aftermath of battle. There’s a moment to speak with Jan Zizka, who even offers Henry a future by his side. There’s also an emotional interaction with Katherine, who has been wounded in the fighting.

After sharpening the sword, Henry returns it to Hanush, who informs him that Radzig is waiting outside the village. But before heading south, there’s a chance to talk with Hans Capon about his upcoming wedding. The conversation plays out based on Henry’s persuasion skills:

You can tell me. (A successful persuasion check gets Hans to open up about his feelings)

Don't tell me, then! (A more forceful approach can also work, but requires a high coercion skill)

I don't have to know. (Henry can also choose to drop the subject altogether)

These small moments add depth to the story, giving players a final opportunity to shape their relationships before the game’s ending.

The final moments – Meeting with Radzig

Henry with his parents' spirits in Judgment Day main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Following the conversation with Hans, Henry heads south toward the outskirts of Suchdol. Here, a cutscene unfolds where Henry experiences a dream-like vision of his parents. The moment is brief but emotional, serving as a reminder of how far he has come.

Radzig eventually wakes him from this vision, bringing him back to reality. Their conversation is short, but it leads to Radzig gifting Henry his sword — a symbolic gesture that brings his journey full circle. This marks the end of the Judgment Day main quest and the conclusion of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s story.

Alternative outcomes – The cost of War

The Judgment Day main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can unfold in multiple ways depending on the player’s actions. One of the major consequences is that Samuel, one of Henry’s allies, can die during the battle in Suchdol. His fate is not set in stone and depends on how events play out during the siege.

With the war settled and Henry’s journey reaching its end, Judgment Day delivers a powerful conclusion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, wrapping up the story of a blacksmith’s son who became a warrior in the fight for Bohemia’s future.

