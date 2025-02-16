Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Last Rites main quest

The Last Rites main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a turning point in the game’s story, as it puts players in the middle of the brutal siege of Suchdol. With supplies dwindling and morale sinking, the defenders must hold their ground while Henry rides out to seek reinforcements from Margrave Jobst of Luxembourg.

Ad

While the initial playthrough offers a limited perspective, the full version reveals the gravity of the siege and the desperate fight for survival. Let's dive in and find out how to complete this main quest easily.

Note: The first main quest, also named “Last Rites,” is covered in the Prologue walkthrough. Both the first and the second-last quests share the same name.

How to finish the Last Rites main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Understanding the Last Rites main quest

Ad

Trending

A still from the Last Rites main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

This quest automatically begins after completing the Reckoning main quest, where players decide the fate of Markvart von Aulitz. With Henry gone, control shifts to Godwin, who must lead the defense of Suchdol until help arrives. Unlike other missions where preparation is key, the Last Rites main quest is all about reacting to the chaos as it unfolds.

Ad

The siege plays out in phases, each requiring strategic positioning, ranged combat, and swift movement across the fortress.

Defending Suchdol as Godwin

Glimpses from the Last Rites main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The initial scenes of Last Rites establish the tone for the quest. Godwin and Capon share a drink, a moment of levity before the storm. There are dialogue choices here, but all paths lead to the same destination — a night of heavy drinking. This scene is only found in the main story version of the quest and not in the prologue.

Ad

Morning comes with a violent shock. There is a crash that awakens the fortress and Godwin from his drunken sleep. He departs the tower, descending to the courtyard, where an enemy attack is unveiled in a cutscene. It is a rude awakening for first-time players, introducing them to the siege. Veteran players witnessing the quest completed near the end of the game will experience an expanded version of the same assault, adding to the déjà vu.

Ad

With combat the only option, the front ramparts are the initial line of defense. Godwin has to go up the stairs and take a position with his crossbow. Soldiers break the gates down below, and every shot earns valuable seconds for the defenders. However, holding the ramparts alone is not enough.

Holding the date and defending the Courtyard

The enemy forces soon push toward the main gate, forcing Godwin to relocate. Returning to the courtyard, he aims at the advancing soldiers. While accuracy helps, this phase is largely scripted — flaming projectiles rain down, consuming the attackers in a fiery onslaught. The real fight is still to come.

Ad

Commander Dry Devil orders a retreat to the southwest ramparts, where another wave of enemies is scaling the walls. Following him through the fortress, Godwin engages in close combat, cutting down any soldiers who have made it onto the ramparts. Once the area is clear, the next objective is crucial — destroy the ladder to prevent further reinforcements from flooding in.

Interacting with the ladder triggers a dramatic cutscene. Hans Capon, one of the game’s key figures, takes an arrow to the shoulder, marking a turning point in the battle. The enemy breaches the fortress in overwhelming numbers, forcing the survivors to barricade themselves inside the tower.

Ad

Just when all hope seems lost, a horn sounds in the distance. Henry has returned, leading an army of allied lords. As the cutscene plays out, the balance of power shifts, setting the stage for the final battle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The aftermath of Last Rites in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

With the mission complete, the story diverges depending on when it takes place. In the prologue, the Last Rites main quest leads directly into Easy Riders, the first official main quest of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, in the late-game version, the next mission is Judgement Day, where players take part in the decisive battle to reclaim Suchdol.

Ad

Regardless of when it’s played, the Last Rites main quest is a high-stakes, action-packed quest that immerses players in one of the game’s most intense battles. The contrast between the lighthearted opening and the brutal siege makes for a memorable experience, reinforcing the weight of Henry’s journey and the sacrifices made along the way.

Check out: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.