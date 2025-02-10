Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Mice side quest

The Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a task given by the innkeeper Prochek in Tachov. In it, you will have to pull a prank on the landowner Olbram from Zhelejov by painting his prized white bull. This task can be a little difficult if you don’t have an idea of what needs to be done to complete the mission.

To help you out, this guide explains how to complete the Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to Radovan to know about the potion (Image via Deep Silver)

The Mice quest becomes available after speaking with Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov. This quest is triggered during or after the Frogs side quest, depending on your actions. If you decide to help Prochek instead of revealing the prank to Zhelejov’s people during Frogs, the former will ask you to carry out his plan, initiating the Mice quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Frogs side quest

Quest objectives

Talk to Radovan the Blacksmith (optional)

If you’re unfamiliar with how to calm the bull, you can visit Radovan, the blacksmith in Tachov. He will share his knowledge of a potion that can put animals to sleep. This potion is the Lullaby Potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Note: If you've completed the The Blacksmith's Son quest previously, Radovan will teach you the recipe. If you already know the recipe or prefer to skip talking to him, you can move ahead without this step.

Acquire paint

You’ll need some paint to carry out the prank. Head to the tailor in Troskowitz to buy some dye. The tailor will ask for 60 Groschen, which you can avoid paying by successfully passing a speech check.

Prepare the Lullaby Potion (calming the bull)

Brew the potion (Image via Deep Silver)

The next step involves creating the Lullaby Potion, which you’ll use to make the bull fall asleep. To brew the potion, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Herb Paris (can be bought dried from the apothecary in Troskowitz).

(can be bought dried from the apothecary in Troskowitz). Poppy (found south of the Apothecary’s garden in Troskowitz, or further east).

(found south of the Apothecary’s garden in Troskowitz, or further east). Thistle (found near the apothecary, behind the garden, or further south).

Once you have all the ingredients, head to an alchemy bench (one is located inside the apothecary’s building in Troskowitz). Follow these steps to brew the potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Add oil to the cauldron.

Place one Poppy in the cauldron and simmer for one hourglass turn.

Add one Thistle to the cauldron and simmer for another hourglass turn.

Grind and add one Herb Paris to the cauldron.

Prepare a vial and pour the potion into it.

You’ll need at least three doses of the potion to make sure the bull falls asleep. If you only make weak Lullaby potions, you may need to brew extra doses.

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Storm main quest

Pour the Potion into the bull's trough

Start your work once the bull is asleep (Image via Deep Silver)

Now that you have the potion, head over to Zhelejov. Find the bull in the barn and locate the stone trough. Pour the Lullaby Potion into the trough. Be mindful of a housewife nearby who might get suspicious if she sees you. If she catches you, she’ll threaten to call the guards.

Wait for the bull to fall asleep

After pouring the potion, wait for a few hours until the bull falls asleep. This usually happens at night.

Paint the bull

Paint the bull to your heart's content (Image via Deep Silver)

Once the bull is asleep, you can begin painting. Approach it and interact with it to choose what to paint. You can pick from several humorous options, such as painting a saddle on it or adding some features of Olbram himself.

Be cautious, as there may be a hired hand nearby. To avoid detection, throw a stone nearby to distract him and get him to move away from the barn door. Then, quickly sneak inside and paint the bull.

Report back to Prochek

Once the deed is done, return to Tachov and report to Prochek. He’ll be pleased with your work, and you’ll receive your reward of 85 Groschen and reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Alternative outcomes

There are a few different ways the quest can end:

Help Prochek : If you follow through with Prochek’s plan, you’ll successfully prank Olbram and complete the quest.

: If you follow through with Prochek’s plan, you’ll successfully prank Olbram and complete the quest. Warn Olbram : If you choose to side with Olbram instead of Prochek, you can tell him about the prank. This will fail the Mice quest and start the Frogs quest.

: If you choose to side with Olbram instead of Prochek, you can tell him about the prank. This will fail the Mice quest and start the Frogs quest. Bull Death: If the bull dies, the quest will fail, so be cautious not to overdose it with the potion.

This quest is part of a series of pranks involving Tachov and Zhelejov, and completing it will lead to the follow-up quest, Battle of the Frogs and Mice.

