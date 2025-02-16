Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Reckoning main quest

The Reckoning main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the pivotal moments in the game, setting players on a tense rescue mission deep behind enemy lines. While the primary goal is straightforward — find a horse and escape— there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Stealth, decision-making, and combat play a significant role, and depending on your choices, the ending of this quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can shift dramatically.

How to finish Reckoning main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Finding Sam in the enemy camp

The first goal under Reckoning main quest is finding Sam, who has been taken and hidden somewhere south of Suchdol. The camp has heavy guards stationed, so entering it directly can be dangerous. The best action is to put on a Praguers soldier disguise and make your way inside without being seen. A solo soldier guards at the entrance to a barn. Taking him silently with a sneaky attack will make it easier for your way in.

There is a ladder on the left side of the barn that acts as an alternate entry. Upon climbing that, you'll overhear Brabant's voice on the inside. If you've got a crossbow, use it now. Jumping down and getting off a headshot guarantees a quiet kill, thus saving him from sending out a warning to the guards. If you do nothing and he calls the reinforcements, escape becomes much more difficult.

Once Brabant is out of the way, you’ll find Sam tied up and severely injured. Free him and talk to him to learn the next step of your mission.

Searching for Von Aulitz

Von Aulitz in Reckoning main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

After rescuing Sam, you’ll be informed that Von Aulitz is also in the camp. Unlike Sam, reaching Von Aulitz requires some careful maneuvering. Head toward the camp’s center, where you’ll spot a locked door. You can either be in disguise or you can pick the lock to proceed.

If you want to sneak in, inside, a ladder leads up to a higher level. Jumping across to the other side brings you to an area filled with soldiers. To avoid detection, pick up a rock and toss it to divert the nearest guard’s attention. Once he moves, climb another ladder leading into the soldiers' camp.

A soldier sits in front of a fire, and he holds the key you need. Pickpocket him to obtain it, then use it to unlock the door to Von Aulitz’s room. Here, you’ll face a major decision:

Give Von Aulitz a dignified death.

Execute him without mercy.

Let him live and deal with the consequences.

If a merciful end is chosen, a cutscene plays where Henry helps him to his feet before delivering a quick and clean kill.

Escaping with Sam

Glimpses from Reckoning main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

With Von Aulitz dealt with, it’s time to get out. Head back to Sam’s location and carry him toward the stables. The fastest route is taking the first right after leaving the camp and following the boundary. Moving quickly through the fields and fences will lead you straight to the horses.

Carrying Sam limits your inventory capacity; thus, if you're overloaded, drop unnecessary items before attempting the escape. Once you secure a horse, the Reckoning main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 comes to an end, pushing you closer to the game’s climax.

