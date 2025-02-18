Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Best for Last task

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, The Best for Last task is a unique challenge that puts your combat skills to the test. This task, given by Miller Kreyzl, leads you to a mysterious grandmaster fighter near Kopanina. Winning this fight won't grant you any material rewards, but the honor of defeating a legendary undefeated fighter makes it worth the effort.

Here's a guide to complete The Best for Last task in KCD2.

How to finish The Best for Last task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To unlock this task, you must first complete Melee at the Mill. Once you've collected your winnings from Miller Kreyzl, he will mention a grandmaster fighter rumored to live in the woods near Kopanina. This marks the beginning of The Best for Last task, with the next objective leading you to the undefeated warrior’s location.

Finding the Grandmaster fighter

The task marker directs you northeast of Tachov, near Trosky Castle. Upon reaching the location, you’ll find Herbalist Barnaby, the fighter Miller Kreyzl spoke of. Despite his humble appearance, Barnaby holds the title of undefeated grandmaster, making him a formidable opponent.

Challenging Barnaby to a fight

Glimpses from The Best for Last Task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

When speaking to Barnaby, select the dialogue option: "Are you the fighting grandmaster?" This will lead to another choice: "Do you really not want to fight?" Barnaby will then explain his conditions before agreeing to battle. Accept his terms by selecting "I agree.", and the fight will begin.

Defeating Barnaby

The fight against Barnaby is no easy task. As a seasoned fighter, he has excellent defensive maneuvers and precise counterattacks. To secure victory, focus on:

Watching his movements: Barnaby excels at countering reckless attacks. Wait for openings rather than attacking blindly.

Barnaby excels at countering reckless attacks. Wait for openings rather than attacking blindly. Using feints : Since he reacts defensively, mixing up attacks with feints can throw him off.

: Since he reacts defensively, mixing up attacks with feints can throw him off. Managing stamina: Barnaby is skilled at outlasting opponents, so avoid excessive swings and keep an eye on your stamina bar.

What happens after the fight?

A still from The Best for Last Task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Once Barnaby is defeated, he acknowledges your skill and offers to tend to your wounds and share a drink. Accepting his offer will increase your reputation and allow you to hear some of his personal stories. After this interaction, The Best for Last will be marked as complete.

Are there any rewards?

Interestingly, The Best for Last does not provide any gold or item rewards. Instead, the victory itself serves as your prize, solidifying your reputation as one of the greatest fighters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

