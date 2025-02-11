Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Feast main quest

The Feast main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 kicks off with Godwin stepping into the Raborsch Fortress for a grand celebration. With the houses of Kuttenberg finally united, the tension eases for a brief moment, but as always in Bohemia, peace doesn’t last long. What starts as a night of merriment quickly spirals into chaos, setting the stage for the next chapter in the story.

This guide will walk you through the steps of the Feast main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to finish The Feast main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Initial objectives for The Feast main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest triggers automatically once the alliance between the houses in Kuttenberg is secured. As part of the festivities, Godwin finds himself at the Raborsch Fortress, surrounded by nobles and warriors alike, marking a significant turning point before everything falls apart.

The Feast main quest walkthrough

1) Celebrate with the guests

As soon as the quest begins, Godwin is free to mingle. The first stop is John of Liechtenstein, who can be found in the northern corner of the room. A jug of wine in hand, he’s already in the spirit of the night, and it’s up to Godwin to make his rounds. The party is filled with familiar faces, and one of the key figures to speak with is Botschek of Kunstadt, lurking in the western corner of the courtyard.

A quick conversation leads to the next task: fetching red wine from the cellar. The cellar is located downstairs, and the wine is easy to spot in the first room up the stairs leading to the meeting chamber. Picking it up triggers a cutscene, cutting the celebrations short as a soldier bursts through the gate, warning of an incoming attack.

2) Defending Raborsch fortress

Glimpses from The Feast main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The scene shifts dramatically as Raborsch Fortress comes under siege. Godwin barely has time to process what’s happening before he’s thrown into battle, tasked with protecting Christopher Oderin from the attackers. The fight is intense, with enemy troops swarming in, forcing Godwin to hold his ground.

Before long, the perspective switches to Henry, now on horseback, racing toward the fortress. The outer defenses are already under assault, and the battle escalates further. Cutting through the enemy forces, Henry fights his way into the courtyard, where the full extent of the devastation becomes clear.

3) Aftermath and setting up the next quest

Once the dust settles, John of Liechtenstein is waiting by a table near the stairs. Speaking to him not only provides insight into the current state of affairs but also earns Henry 175 Groschen. The aftermath is grim — several nobles, including Anna of Waldstein and Christopher Oderin, have fallen in the attack.

With the fortress barely holding, Henry heads up to the meeting chamber to find Samuel and Rabbi Jehuda. Their news is dire: Sigismund has ordered a raid on the Jewish Quarters in Kuttenberg. This revelation sets the stage for the next main quest, Exodus, pushing Henry into yet another dangerous mission.

Additional notes

Completing The Feast automatically unlocks Exodus, continuing the main story. There are no branching outcomes for this quest — Raborsch Fortress falls under attack no matter what, leading directly into the next chapter of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

