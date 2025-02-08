Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Finger of God main quest

The Finger of God main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 picks up right after Divine Messenger, throwing Henry into a tense and action-packed sequence at Nebakov Fortress. With Captain Jan Zizka recovering from his injuries and an impending attack looming, Henry must assist Father Godwin, tend to the wounded, and brace for an all-out battle.
This guide will walk you through the steps of the The Finger of God main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
How to finish the The Finger of God quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
The quest begins when Father Godwin finishes treating Jan Zizka’s eye wound. As Henry, your first task is to accompany Godwin while he performs burial rites for the fallen. From here, you’ll engage in a mix of combat, survival, and diplomacy, with choices affecting the strength of your allies in the upcoming siege.
The Finger of God walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
1) Bury the dead with Godwin
After the initial cutscene, follow Godwin to the gravesite. You’ll need a Spade to dig graves and move bodies. If you don’t have one, check near the burial site. Once the bodies are buried, talk to Godwin again to trigger the next phase of the quest.
Head to the fosse (near the range) where Godwin will introduce you to an early firearm. This short but crucial training session gives you a Pistol and Lead Ball. Pay attention, as this weapon will come in handy during the siege.
2) Optional tasks before the siege
Before resting, complete several optional objectives to improve your chances in battle:
- Treat the wounded: Visit Mark, Zwerk, and Kozliek in the Lower Castle. Use potions, bandages, and proper treatment to heal them. The more effective your care, the better they’ll fight later.
- Help Klara: She wants to tend to prisoners but is blocked by the guards. You can persuade them or fight Guardsman Pashko (unarmed) to let her through.
- Sharpen weapons: Visit the forge and assist Bull in preparing swords.
- Load supplies: Move sacks onto the cart for the journey ahead.
- Play Dice with Hans Capon: This boosts your reputation and provides a morale boost before battle.
3) Rest before the attack
Once you’ve completed (or skipped) the optional tasks, return to Klara’s cabin and sleep. This triggers a cutscene where Henry is awakened by the sounds of an impending attack — Nebakov Fortress is under siege.
4) Hold the walls
As the battle begins, rush to the walls and help push down the enemy ladders. The more ladders you remove, the fewer attackers make it inside.
5) Reinforce the gate
The enemy will try to breach the main gate. Move to the front lines and assist in the fight. Use your Pistol if needed, but keep melee weapons ready for close combat.
6) Fight in the Courtyard
Once the gate falls, Jan Zizka orders a counterattack. Join the skirmish in the courtyard, taking out Prague Soldiers. Be sure to keep an eye on Father Godwin— if he falls, the quest fails.
7) Final stand
As the enemy regroups for a final push, fall back to the inner tower. A cutscene plays where Istvan Toth and Sir Markvart arrive with a siege weapon. The fortress is bombarded, and the quest concludes as Henry and his allies retreat to safety.
Rewards & next steps
Completing The Finger of God unlocks:
- The next main quest: Storm
- The ability to use Handgonnes in combat
With Nebakov Fortress in ruins, Henry and his allies must regroup for the battles ahead.
