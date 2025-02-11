Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The King's Gambit main quest

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, The King's Gambit main quest kicks off right after Henry and Hans Capon reunite with Hanush of Leipa and Radzig Kobyla north of the Burnt Mezholes. It’s a critical mission that sees Henry infiltrating King Sigismund's City Council in Kuttenberg, while another perspective unfolds at Raborsch, where key political figures gather to decide the fate of the kingdom.

This 19th main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn’t just about stealth — it’s about politics, persuasion, and navigating a web of alliances that could change the course of history.

How to finish The King's Gambit main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The initial objectives for The King's Gambit main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Getting into the city council meeting

Your first objective in The King's Gambit main quest is to gain access to the City Council in Kuttenberg, and for that, you must speak with Ulrich Vavak. No matter what dialogue choices you make, he’ll always point you toward infiltrating the meeting by posing as a royal waiter.

That means you need two things: a certificate from the king’s waiter and the official attire.

Stealing the waiter’s certificate and clothes in The King's Gambit main quest

The man you’re after is Franta Kuldaun, but finding him isn’t always straightforward. His location shifts throughout the day, and while the map might highlight a vague search area, the red “C” marker will pinpoint his exact position. If he’s not where you expect, skip time by an hour until he moves.

Once you track him down — usually at an inn after 18:00 — you have several options. If your charisma is high, you can charm him into handing over the documents and clothing by passing a skill check. The line “I have important news for the King” works well if you’re wearing heavy armor.

If that fails, you can try another charisma-based option: “Think about it as an investment.” This often succeeds if you’re dressed for the occasion.

If persuasion doesn’t work, Franta will demand a steep bribe of 1000 Groschen. Instead of coughing up the cash, you can always pickpocket him or, if you prefer a more direct approach, choke him out at night and loot the items from his unconscious body.

Infiltrating the city council

Once you have the required outfit, equip it:

Head: Royal Waiter’s Hat

Royal Waiter’s Hat Body: Royal Waiter’s Coat

Royal Waiter’s Coat Legs: The Trousers of a Royal Waiter

Remove any weapons or extra clothing before reporting to Scribe Majordomo in the scribe’s office. Without the full uniform, he won’t let you in.

During the conversation, choose:

“I’m the new royal waiter.”

“He’s drunk.”

“I’ll be happy to learn.”

“Stay in the background.”

“I understand everything.”

“I know what I need.”

After that, you’re in. Now, it’s all about keeping your head down and doing the job right.

Serving the Kuttenberg councillors in The King's Gambit main quest

Served the councillors in The King's Gambit main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The meeting lasts about 20 minutes in real time, and you’ll need to keep the guests happy. If you ignore them for too long, you’ll get a warning, and if you keep messing up, Majordomo will kick you out, resulting in a game over.

Some key things to remember:

Do NOT serve Adam of Zarzitz wine. If he asks, tell him, “I’m forbidden.”

If he asks, tell him, “I’m forbidden.” Everyone else must be served the correct wine on request:

Tokaji = White Wine

Monastic = Red Wine

When a councillor asks for wine, a prompt will highlight them. Approach, confirm their choice, grab the correct pitcher, and pour.

Special requests

Some guests will have additional demands:

Bailiff Andreas Plumel wants his confiscated goblet back. Head up the small stairs, grab the stolen cup from the office table, and return it to him.

wants his confiscated goblet back. Head up the small stairs, grab the stolen cup from the office table, and return it to him. Franz Rosenthal lost his gloves. Agree to help, then retrieve the Lambskin Gloves from the lectern near the wine pitchers and hand them over.

Eventually, a cutscene will play, signaling the end of your waiter duties in The King's Gambit main quest.

Playing as Father Godwin in Raborsch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

With the council meeting done, the game shifts perspectives to Father Godwin, where Wenceslas’ supporters gather. This part is mostly dialogue-based. Speak with Capon, asking about the guests and their backgrounds. Then, locate:

Vauquelin Brabant near the northeast window.

near the northeast window. Samuel and the Rabbi in the south corner.

in the south corner. John of Liechtenstein, who will guide you toward securing support from three nobles.

Securing noble support

Haman Alder: Found in the next room. His son, Christopher, challenges Godwin to a duel. Whether you win or lose, he agrees to support you afterward.

Found in the next room. His son, Christopher, challenges Godwin to a duel. Whether you win or lose, he agrees to support you afterward. Botschek of Kunstadt: Located downstairs in the pub. He wants to marry his daughter into a powerful family. Suggest Sir Hans Capon, then speak with Hanush of Leipa in the courtyard to finalize the deal.

Located downstairs in the pub. He wants to marry his daughter into a powerful family. Suggest Sir Hans Capon, then speak with Hanush of Leipa in the courtyard to finalize the deal. Anna of Waldstein: Found upstairs, near Samuel and the Rabbi. She asks for help swapping incriminating papers in Haman Alder’s saddlebags. Sneak into the stable, switch the documents, and return to her.

With all three nobles secured, return to Liechtenstein. A cutscene follows, uniting the lords against Sigismund. Meanwhile, Capon gets some unexpected marriage news in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Serving King Sigismund of Luxembourg in The King's Gambit main quest

The game now shifts back to Henry, who must serve wine to King Sigismund and Markvart von Aulitz. The stakes are higher here — messing up will get you thrown out.

Sigismund first asks for Monastic (Red) Wine. Pour it correctly, then stand back. Later, when Markvart orders red but Sigismund wants white, serve him Tokaji (White) Wine instead. This proves you were paying attention.

A final cutscene follows, transitioning Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 into its next major storyline after The King's Gambit main quest.

