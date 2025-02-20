Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Lost Sheep task

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, The Lost Sheep is one of the two new tasks/activities that appear on the map after you finish the Sheep Among Wolves task with Shepherd Siegfried. It’s likely to be the next task you pursue after Siegfried's, considering it’s conveniently located closer geographically in the Trosky region.

Ad

There’s no recommended level to worry about, and the task doesn’t have a time limit. You can take it on whenever you’re ready for more sheep-saving action. This article will guide you through it.

How to finish the Lost Sheep task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Finding Shepherd Smoliek

Smoliek in the Lost Sheep task (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Nameless Warrior)

The Lost Sheep can be started in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 after you head northwest of Zhelejov into a clearing in the woods where you’ll find Shepherd Smoliek tending to his flock. After helping Siegfried, it seems that Smoliek is facing his own issues with wolves. He’s lost a sheep and is worried his boss won’t believe it was due to a wolf attack unless he has proof.

Ad

Trending

Pledge to assist him in locating the missing sheep and returning with its ear marked by a brand for proof. This initiates the main action of the task, which includes tracking the lost sheep and establishing the wolf attack.

Confronting the wolves

Fight the wolves (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Nameless Warrior)

Head through the next map marker into the nearby forest, where you'll find two wolves cruising around the perimeter. They aren't overly tough to take care of, and having Mutt alongside you certainly helps speed it up. That being said, don't be careless even if a wolf does try to make a break for it. Wolves in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 tend to be cunning, and an escaping wolf might double back to get a jump on you when you least expect it.

Ad

Ensure you kill both wolves to clear the area and make your way to the next segment of the task.

Retrieving the sheep's ear

Take back the sheep's ear to Smoliek (Image via Deep Silver/ Youtube@Nameless Warrior)

After defeating the wolves, go to the exact location marked on your map in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. There, you will see the sad remains of Smoliek's lost sheep. It's evident that you've arrived too late to rescue it.

Ad

Go up to the carcass and retrieve the ear of the sheep as promised. While it's a sad fate for the creature, returning with the ear will assist Smoliek in substantiating the wolf attack and preventing himself from getting into trouble with his boss.

Delivering the bad news to Smoliek

Go back to Smoliek, who will still be keeping an eye on his flock. Break the news to him and hand over the sheep's ear. Smoliek is grateful for your service and will repay you for the effort. He rewards you with 11 Groschen, Cheap Wine, Weak Marigold Decoction, two Bandages, two Dried Apples, a Cooked Carrot, and a Die of Misfortune.

Ad

As compared to the special die acquired from Siegfried, the Die of Misfortune is not really notable. It’s weighted to favor numbers two through five, but it might still be useful if combined strategically with other special dice in your inventory.

What's next after The Lost Sheep task

If you haven't yet helped Shepherd Stanislav, you can accept his new mission, Carrot On A Stick. However, if you've already helped him out, you'll unlock a final mission with Herdsboy Natan called Hunting The Werewolf.

Ad

The Lost Sheep mission might not have a cheerful conclusion, but it keeps adding to the world and story of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The rewards are humble, but the experience is worth it for those who want to completely submerge themselves in the shepherd's situation and the perils in the forest.

Check out: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Best for Last task

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.