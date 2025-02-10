Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Sword and the Quill main quest

The first major quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 — The Sword and the Quill — sets the stage for Henry’s journey in the Kuttenberg region. Things escalate quickly when Hans Capon is kidnapped by Lord Von Bergow, leaving Henry with the daunting task of tracking him down. The key to his whereabouts? A man named Hynek, aka the Dry Devil.

Unfortunately, when Henry arrives in Suchdol, Hynek is nowhere to be found. This mission is entirely dialogue-based, meaning no combat is involved. However, progressing requires careful choices and strategic conversations. Let’s break it down step by step.

How to finish The Sword and the Quill main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from The Sword and the Quill main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Suchdol

Trending

Henry, Zizka, and Katherine travel to Suchdol by horse and wagon, where Lord Pisek welcomes them and invites everyone to a feast.

Tip: Make the most of this dinner. Dine till Henry's hunger increases to 100 percent so that he’s well prepared for the night’s conversations.

Also read: How long does it take to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Preparation for the night

Glimpses from The Sword and the Quill main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

After dinner, Henry has the option to freshen up before heading to bed, which is highly recommended. Cleanliness affects reputation in conversations — especially when dealing with nobles.

Visit the bathhouse in the courtyard. Speak to the bathmaid to clean up.

Find your bed upstairs above the dining hall and select sleep & save.

Conversation with Zizka

A maid wakes Henry with an urgent message — Margrave Jobst is looking for him. But before heading straight to Jobst, Henry seeks Zizka’s advice.

Find Zizka near the courtyard fireplace, next to a trough east of the dueling arena.

Zizka makes his feelings about Jobst clear — he doesn’t trust him and refuses to join the meeting. There’s no way to convince him otherwise, so Henry must attend the meeting alone.

The meeting with Jobst

Call up by Jobst in The Sword and the Quill main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Returning to the dining room, Henry sits down with Jobst to discuss recent events in Trosky. As expected, Jobst is not surprised to hear about Bergow’s betrayal.

The conversation with Jobst

Jobst won't help save Hans Capon. He feels the ransom is the parents' business.

There is no persuasiveness to alter his mind.

Just when this maddening conversation seems to be going nowhere, Zizka bursts in, outraged over new news about the Dry Devil.

The truth about Hynek (The dry devil)

Zizka reveals that Jobst denied the Dry Devil refuge, essentially leaving him in danger. This betrayal is too much for Henry, Katherine, and Zizka to ignore.

The group splits up

Katherine heads to Kuttenberg to investigate Hans’ disappearance.

to investigate Hans’ disappearance. Zizka and Henry set out north to track down the Dry Devil.

Quest complete: What’s next?

With the group splitting up, The Sword and the Quill concludes, leading into the next main quest — Speak of the Devil. The open world also becomes fully available again, allowing players to explore side quests before continuing.

Henry now has a clear goal — find the Dry Devil and get one step closer to rescuing Hans Capon.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All console commands and how to use them

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.