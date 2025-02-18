Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Voivode’s Curse task

The Voivode’s Curse task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a side quest that unfolds after you complete the Miri Fajta quest. This time, the Romani nomads need help once again, but not from the Voivode himself. Instead, his wife, Aranka, approaches Henry with an unusual request. She believes her husband is cursed and insists that a ritual sabre must be forged and bathed in the blood of an innocent to break the spell.

Ad

Given Henry’s blacksmithing background, she turns to him to craft the ceremonial blade. However, the situation isn’t as simple as it seems, and there are multiple ways to handle it.

How to finish The Voivode’s Curse task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from The Voivode’s Curse task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Forging the Rikonaris’ Sabre

Ad

Trending

Aranka gives Henry a list of items to make the Rikonaris' sabre, the focal point of the ritual. She also gives him Charcoal Water, but the rest must be acquired or bought. Iron, Copper, Steel, and Fastening Material can all be purchased from Radovan, the Tachov blacksmith. The only part that needs a little more work is Deer Skin, which can be obtained by hunting or purchasing it from hunters and traders who deal in animal products.

Ad

Forging Rikonaris’ Sabre in The Voivode’s Curse task (Image via Deep Silver)

Materials required:

Ad

1x Charcoal Water

1x Iron

1x Deer Skin

1x Copper

1x Fastening Material

2x Steel

After having gathered all materials, Henry must proceed towards the anvil and start forging. The game should be saved beforehand in case things do not work out as they should. Blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is precise and requires some perfection, so bungling might mean getting all the materials over again.

Once the sabre has been successfully forged, there is only one thing left to do: to bathe it in the blood of an innocent — but what is considered "innocent" is where things take a turn.

Ad

Check out: 9 best beginner tips for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

How to complete the Ritual without killing an innocent

Aranka insists that the ritual sabre must be drenched in innocent blood, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Henry has to slaughter a harmless creature. The obvious option is to neutralize a dog, which is distasteful. Fortunately, there are alternatives. A wolf’s blood also fulfills the requirement, as does slaying a rabid dog instead of a healthy one.

Ad

For players who prefer a more deceitful route, Henry can simply lie to Aranka, claiming he completed the ritual without ever killing anything. She won’t question it, and the quest will proceed as if the sabre was properly prepared.

The Voivode’s Curse task completion and rewards

After forging the sabre and handling the blood ritual, Henry must return to Aranka to complete the Voivode’s Curse. She gratefully accepts the weapon and rewards him with 45 Groschen, along with a Nomad’s Hat (3rd-grade quality). Beyond material rewards, she also shares valuable knowledge, teaching Henry Lore, Alchemy, and Survival skills.

Ad

Check out: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Best for Last task

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.