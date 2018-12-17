Kingdom Hearts 3 News: After game leaks, Tetsuya Nomura addresses the situation

Spoilers for Kingdom Hearts 3 have been leaked across the internet

The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost here. Fans have been patiently holding out for the second sequel in the main series for well over a decade now.

Sadly though, some couldn't wait any longer. Even though the game will be available at the end of January, some have reportedly found early copies of the game, and have begun leaking important parts of the game online.

Eurogamer first broke the story, stating that videos and images of the game were leaked online a month before release. The leaks include the title screen and multiple shots of gameplay.

Reportedly, a Facebook user was selling copies on the service's marketplace. But the listing was quickly taken down, much to everyone's relief.

Fans have been working to avoid any spoilers since the incident took place, even looking to blocking tools for internet browsers.

Franchise director Tetsuya Nomura addressed the issue recently, stating that the team is working on a way to prevent any further information from being leaked. Thankfully for fans, Nomura stated that the epilogue and secret movie are not a part of the currently circulating copies.

Here is a part of the statement released:

"We're aware that a small portion of KINGDOM HEARTS III has been circulating before its official release. We're also aware as to how this has all happened. We're sorry to see this caused concern amongst our fans who are excited for the release.

"The whole team has been working together since last night to investigate what we can do to better the situation, but first we would like to ask that you do not share these videos. The game's epilogue and secret movie, which are the biggest spoilers in this game, are planned to be released at a later date just in case, so they will not be shown before the game's release.

Nomura finished the statement by hoping everyone can "enjoy the game together when it releases on January 29, 2019."

Have you had to take any measures to save yourself from spoilers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

