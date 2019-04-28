×
Kingdom Hearts 3 Story DLC announced

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
8   //    28 Apr 2019, 14:00 IST

KH3
KH3

During last night's Kingdom Hearts World of Tres Orchestra, the legendary Tetsuya Nomura took the stage to announce that this year's Kingdom Hearts 3 will be receiving four paid DLCs and one free. Hence this first batch of contents includes five DLC's in overall for the game. This piece of news comes from the Twitter user yanilyngaming who supposedly attended the concert.

Now according to him, the first DLC would add an additional storyline called 'ReMIND". No other specific details have been laid out of this upcoming scenario but fans seem to think that it will focus on the mysteries regarding Xion's return in Kingdom Hearts when he actually disappeared during the events of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days.

The 2nd DLC called "Limit Episode" will include some new story content as well as a boss fight. No further explanations were provided for that. The 3rd DLC which apparently is called "Secret Episode" will also add some new story content as well as a new boss fight.

The 4th and the final paid DLC will be available in Japan - an English Voice actors audio pack. Now the Japanese people can play the game with this English audio. No such DLC pack has been confirmed for the western audience as of now.

The 5th and the free DLC will add on a new keyblade and a new form. No offical information regarding the DLC's release date or a release window was provided by Nomura. However he did pointed out that more information regarding these will be available when the rainy season begins in Japan i.e. during June.

In other news, Square Enix - the publisher behind the Kingdom Hearts 3 has announced that they will be holding an E3 2019 presentation this year on June 10th, at 6 PM PT. Nomura might very well be pointing to Square's E3 conference for the official DLC annoucment.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.


Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
